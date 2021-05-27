More News:

May 27, 2021

New Jersey relaxes COVID-19 workplace restrictions

Employees who can verify that they are fully vaccinated may no longer need to wear face masks or practice social distancing, according to the new guidelines

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Coronavirus
NJ COVID-19 workplace guidelines Israel Andrade/via Unsplash

Employers will no longer be required by the state to accommodate work from home arrangements as much as possible, according to updated guidance.

New Jersey is easing several of its coronavirus workplace restrictions, which were implemented at the height of the pandemic, in an effort to clear the way for more employees to return to their workspaces in the near future.

Employees who can verify that they are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear a face mask or practice social distancing, if permitted by an employer. This applies specifically to indoor workspaces that are closed to the public.

However, employers are permitted to keep mask and social distancing requirements in place among fully vaccinated workers if they so choose. Employers can neither restrict employees from wearing masks nor penalize workers who choose to wear one.

Employers will also no longer be required by the state to accommodate work from home arrangements as much as possible in order to reduce on-site staff to the fewest number needed. 

Employers who bring staff back to in-person workplaces must still follow a set of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including notifying workers of on-site COVID-19 exposure and performing health screenings when entering the workspace.

The state's updated COVID-19 guidelines for workplaces take effect Friday, June 4, the same date as when all of New Jersey's indoor gathering limits will expire.

"With all metrics continuing to trend in the right direction, I am happy to be able to take this additional step in the return to normalcy," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "This pandemic has been extremely disruptive for employers and employees alike and this new guidance will benefit both. A vaccinated employee is a safe employee, and being able to forgo a mask at the office is just one of the many benefits to getting vaccinated against COVID-19."

Additionally, group limits in child care classes, which had been capped at no more than 15 people, have been lifted. Murphy said that lifting the capacity limit for child care classes "is an important piece of getting our economy back working for more parents."

Most of New Jersey's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted last Wednesday. The state's indoor mask mandate and six-foot social distancing requirement in all public spaces will both expire Friday.

But face coverings are still required in places such as child care centers, preschools, elementary and secondary schools, as well as summer camps. Businesses and other entities that operate indoor spaces may still require customers and employees to wear masks, too.

Social distancing still needs to be practiced in settings where masks remain required. Businesses are permitted to continue requiring social distancing if they so choose.

New Jersey has administered over 8.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and more than 4.1 million residents are fully vaccinated. The state is about 88% of the way towards its goal of having 4.7 million residents, or 70% of the eligible population, fully vaccinated by the end of June, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Coronavirus Philadelphia Social Distancing Vaccines Workplace Phil Murphy COVID-19 New Jersey Vaccinations Face Masks Workers Employees

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: DeVonta Smith hype, Julio Jones and Zach Ertz trade rumors, more
DeVonta-Smith_052621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Phillies

Is Phillies young 3B Alec Bohm regressing, or is he just unlucky?
Phillies-Cardinals-Alec-Bohm-Kate-Frese_041721-128.jpg

Food & Drink

Cocktails in different colors of the rainbow available during Pride Month
rainbow cocktails Pride Month

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved