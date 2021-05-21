More Health:

May 21, 2021

Half of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The state will lift its mask mandate for unvaccinated people once 70% of adults are inoculated

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
PA Vaccination Percentage Source/Governor Tom Wolf/Flickr

Pennsylvania is among 22 states in which at least 50% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Above, Sallie Piazza, chief nursing officer at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to intensive care unit nurse Tyler Petti in December.

Pennsylvania has reached an important milestone in its pursuit of herd immunity against the coronavirus. 

Slightly more than 50% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated — about 5.13 million people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And at 68.5% of adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot. 

In Philadelphia, which receives its own allotment of vaccines, about half of the over-16 population has had at least one shot.

Gov. Tom Wolf has said he will lift the state's mask mandate for unvaccinated people after 70% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated — defined as two weeks after receiving the final shot. State health officials say this could happen within several weeks, the Associated Press reported.  

Pennsylvania is among 22 states that have vaccinated at least 50% of the adult population. New Jersey and Delaware also have crossed that threshold. Maine and Connecticut lead the way, having each vaccinated 61%. 

Wolf reinstated the state's disaster declaration Thursday — just two days after voters weakened his authority over emergencies. His ability to repeatedly renew the declaration — and the powers it provides him — have been a contentious issue throughout the pandemic. 

During Tuesday's primary election, voters backed a pair of constitutional amendments that limit his control. One gives the General Assembly the power to extend or terminate a disaster declaration by passing a resolution with a simple majority. The other limits the length of a declaration to 21 days. 

"We will continue to collaborate on the future of this disaster declaration and any future declarations that become necessary to help Pennsylvanians in the midst of an emergency," Wolf said in a statement.

This comes as vaccination rates across the country have slowed. 

State health department data show more than 65,000 people are getting vaccinated in Pennsylvania each day, not including Philadelphia. That number was 100,000 people per day around a month ago.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said community organizations and partners will be key players in reaching Pennsylvanians who are hesitant or resistant about getting inoculated.

"From here on in, each shot is going to be hard-earned and it's not a challenge that we're going to shy away from, but it is going to be one that we do with our community-based partners at all costs," she said in a COVID-19 update.

The same scenario is playing out across much of the U.S. Vaccination incentive programs have pushed for people to get their shot, like free donuts and beer. 

New coronavirus cases have declined by 50% in just two weeks, according to the AP. 

Wolf is set to lift the state's remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. 

However, Philadelphia is taking a slower approach. Social distancing has been reduced to three feet in most public settings, including restaurants and bars. Gyms can increase capacity to 75% and masks are no longer required outside. 

The last COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted June 11. The city also may lift its indoor mask requirement on that date, pending the state of COVID-19 transmission. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Tom Wolf Coronavirus Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Movies

Film director with local roots revisits cold-case homicides of Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur in 'City of Lies'
City of Like Brad Furman

Social Media

Founder of Tired Hands Brewing Co. takes step back amid online allegations
Tired Hands Broillet

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

Arts & Culture

Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties
Mural Hunt Northern Liberties

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved