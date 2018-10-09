More News:

October 09, 2018

New Jersey teacher arrested for allegedly sending nude photos to student

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Michelina Aichele Source/Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Michelina Aichele, 29, of Hillsborough Township.

A high school English teacher in Montgomery Township is facing criminal charges for allegedly sending nude photos to a student, prosecutors in Somerset County said Tuesday.

Michelina Aichele, 29, of Hillsborough Township, was arrested late last week and subsequently charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police were contacted by Montgomery Township High School on Thursday regarding an allegedly sexually explicit communication between a teacher and a male student, prosecutors said.

The student, 17, disclosed to investigators he had allegedly received nude photos from Aichele over a period of several months. He also gave details of sexually explicit conversations he allegedly had with Aichele on social media and via email.

Aichele has a Rate My Teachers page with generally favorable reviews from students, some of whom left comments in her defense on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Aichele was placed in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Somerset County Crime New Jersey Schools Police

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: It's open season on Doug Pederson as Eagles' Super Bowl odds plummet
100818_Doug-Pederson_usat

Celebrities

Busy Phillips claims James Franco assaulted her while filming 'Freaks and Geeks'
Busy Phillips claims James Franco assaulted her while filming 'Freaks and Geeks'

Employment

Met Philadelphia holding job fair for 200 positions at new venue
inside the met 3 - cabaret set up

Sixers

Instant observations from Sixers vs. Mavs rematch to close China tour
100818-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Health News

Cannabis use more detrimental to brain health than alcohol use, study claims
cannabis-causes-brain-aging-flickr

Fitness

Lululemon's Ghost Race is a virtual 8K on the Schuylkill River Trail
Man Running along Schulykill River Trail

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.