April 07, 2020

New Jersey 'beyond grateful' for ventilators sent by California

Gov. Murphy pledges to repay favor

Pat Ralph
California is sending 100 ventilators to New Jersey to help the state combat the coronavirus pandemic.

New Jersey officials desperately have sought to acquire ventilators to prevent the state's hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. 

California, the first to order its resident to stay home, is stepping up to help fill the need by sending 100 ventilators.

    “We are beyond grateful to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the people of California,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We will repay the favor when California needs it.”

    New Jersey has 44,416 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,232 deaths, as of Tuesday afternoon. Only New York has more.  The vast majority of cases been in North Jersey, but South Jersey has 2,120 positive cases and 41 deaths.

    Murphy has not been shy in reiterating the state's need for ventilators. State officials have requested 1,650 ventilators from the federal stockpile. So far, they have received 1,350 of them, including a shipment of 500 ventilators on Sunday

    Murphy has directed health care facilities to report their ventilator inventory on a daily basis and ordered all businesses and non-hospital health care facilities to submit inventories. 

    He also signed an executive order authorizing the New Jersey State Police to take control of extra medical supplies and equipment, including ventilators, held by companies and health care facilities that are not currently in operation.

