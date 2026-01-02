More News:

January 02, 2026

Suspects arrested for New Year's Day shooting that killed 2 men in Northeast Philly

Cara Williams-Reeves and Tyriq Williams are facing charges in the deaths of Luis Colon, 51, and Quadir Tull, 21.

Cara Williams-Reeves, 44, and Tyriq Williams, 21, have been charged with murder for their alleged roles in the shooting deaths of Luis Colon, 51, and Quadir Tull, 21, on New Year's Day in Northeast Philadelphia.

MOREN.J. gas tax increases Jan. 1. It's the largest hike since the pandemic

Luis Colon, 51, and Quadir Tull, 21, died in the shooting. A 21-year-old man suffered a hand wound. 

The shooting took place at 11:14 a.m. Thursday at Colon's home on the 7100 block of Oakland Street. Investigators said the suspects arrived at the house to confront Colon's stepdaughter, whose ex-boyfriend is related to the suspects. The ex-boyfriend was not at the house at the time of the shooting. 

Williams-Reeves and another woman allegedly assaulted Colon's wife and stepdaughter on the front lawn of his home. When Colon tried to intervene, Tull and Tyriq Williams pushed him away, brought out their firearms and engaged in a shootout with Colon, investigators said. 

During the shootout, bullets also struck a parked car and entered the living room of a nearby home, 6ABC reported. 

Amy Smith, who lives near the site of the shooting, said she heard screaming after the gunshots and saw Colon lying on the ground with his wife and stepdaughter standing over him. 

"We heard what initially sounded like fireworks and then realized it was gunshots and we heard a bunch of screaming to get help, somebody call 911," Smith told 6ABC on Thursday. "And I looked out my window and it was just extreme chaos." 

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

Colon suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, police said. He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m.

Tull and the 21-year-old man were taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where Tull was pronounced dead at 11:52 a.m. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said. 

Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.
Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

