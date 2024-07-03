These are the Ne-Yo and Kesha songs you should know before the Welcome America concert

Wawa Welcome America is hosting an extravaganza worthy of the country's birthday on Thursday, culminating in a star-studded concert and fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The headliners for the free Fourth of July show are Ne-Yo and Kesha, two hitmakers who ruled the airwaves in the aughts and 2010s.

MORE: Willie Nelson to play Fourth of July concert in Camden as planned after missing shows due to illness

Concertgoers can enter at Logan Circle starting at 4 p.m. Tickets only are required for the front section of the concert. The festivities kick off with performances by DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime from 4-6 p.m. The headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. followed by the fireworks display. The main concert will be simulcast on NBC10.

Maybe you're only going to the concert because it's free, or maybe you just need a refresher on tunes that you haven't heard since those (awkward) middle school dances. Either way — whether you need a reminder or an introduction — here are some of the best and most popular songs by Ne-Yo and Kesha. Hopefully, they'll be rocking the Parkway with these on Thursday:

Ne-Yo established his talent as a songwriter 20 years ago with Mario's single "Let Me Love You" — he also has his own hit 2012 single, with different lyrics, titled "Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself)." Ne-Yo became a famed singer, dancer, producer and leading figure of the 2000s R&B genre.

His breakthrough hit was "So Sick" in 2006, and he went on to croon about love, lust and heartache on tracks like "Closer" and "Miss Independent." He's also made waves with high-profile collaborations, like "Hate That I Love You" with Rihanna and "Give Me Everything" with Pitbull — a song that gained a new audience after a string version was featured in Season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton." A three-time Grammy Award winner, Ne-Yo released his first single as an independent artist, "2 Million Secrets," last month.

Here are five songs to know by Ne-Yo:

1. "So Sick"

2. "Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself)"

3. "Closer"

4. "Miss Independent"

5. "Give Me Everything" (with Pitbull)

Kesha — formerly stylized as Ke$ha — broke onto the scene in 2009 when she was featured on Flo-Rida's "Right Round." Since then, the pop star has released hit songs like "Tik Tok," "Your Love Is My Drug," "We R Who We R" and "Die Young." The Grammy nominee also been featured on popular collabs, like "My First Kiss" with 3OH!3 and "Timber" with Pitbull. (By the way, since Kesha and Ne-Yo both have collaborated with Pitbull, maybe Mr. Worldwide himself can join the duo during their Philly concert?)

Kesha is known for often risqué lyrics set to funky party beats and glittery, bold fashion choices — although she's also also put out stripped-down, emotional ballads like 2017's "Praying." After undergoing a decade-long legal battle with her former producer, Kesha is set to release her first single as an independent artist, "Joyride" on July 4, so the Welcome America crowd may be the first to hear it live.

Here are five songs to know by Kesha:

1. "Tik Tok"

2. "Your Love Is My Drug"

3. "Blow"

4. "We R Who We R"

5. "Timber (with Pitbull)"

Jam out to the aforementioned songs — plus a few bonus additions — as you're getting ready for the Wawa Welcome America concert using this playlist: