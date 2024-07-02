Willie Nelson to play Fourth of July concert in Camden as planned after missing shows due to illness

Willie Nelson is back "on the road again" after dealing with an illness, just in time for his concert this week on the Camden waterfront.

The 91-year-old "Red Headed Stranger" will headline his Fourth of July Picnic on Thursday at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion as planned, his team said Tuesday on social media. This is expected to be Nelson's first concert back after missing over a week of his current tour due to an unspecified health condition.

RELATED: Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic to be held in Camden this summer

"Willie Nelson is looking forward to seeing everyone in Camden on July 4," Nelson's team wrote on Instagram, adding that he would not be playing at his concert in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The legendary country artist has missed the first eight shows on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which began June 21, after his team said he was "not feeling well." In an Instagram post, they said Nelson was advised by doctors to rest for four days, which was then extended to a week. The post about Nelson's illness was met with thousands of comments expressing concern and well wishes, including Philly native Roots drummer Questlove, who wrote, "Godspeed Willie."

Nelson was cleared Friday by doctors and plans to make his return to the stage Thursday. From there, his tour heads to Bethel, New York, on Saturday and Hershey on Sunday. Nelson has previously had to miss concerts due to health problems, like in 2019 when he canceled several shows due to breathing issues.

While Nelson was out, the other Outlaw Music Festival Tour headliners — Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Celisse — continued to play as scheduled. Nelson's son, Lukas Nelson, also played his own sets during the concerts that included his dad's classic songs.



At the Fourth of July Picnic, Nelson will be joined by those headlining tour mates. Maren Morris and Mavis Staples are also scheduled to perform. This is the first time the festival, which dates back to 1973, is being held in the Philly region.

"I am thrilled to bring the Fourth of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history," Nelson said in March. "It's an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can't wait to celebrate Independence Day with you."