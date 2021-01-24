More Sports:

January 24, 2021

NFC, AFC Conference Championship round open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
No normal person wants to see Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, Aaron. Please don't allow that. Thank you in advance.

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the hiring of new head coach Nick Sirianni, they reportedly "came to terms" with new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and they are set to interview a few offensive coordinator candidates on Sunday.

While the Birds try to figure out their future, four teams are focused on the present, as the Super Bowl LV (55) participants will be decided today. Here's the schedule:

• Buccaneers at Packers, FOX, 3:05 p.m.

• Bills at Chiefs, CBS, 6:40 p.m.

Unless you're nostalgic for former Eagles head coach Andy Reid or former Eagles DC Sean McDermott, or maybe a distaste of two-time Eagles Super Bowl foe Tom Brady, there aren't much in the way of Eagles storylines. Still, the two best teams in the NFC and the two best teams in the AFC will square off today, and that's not always true of the Conference Championship round, so maybe just enjoy the football.

In case you missed our Conference Championship picks, you can find them here. Feel free to discuss the games in the comment section below.

