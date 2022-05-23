More Sports:

May 23, 2022

NFC East news: NFL owners reportedly 'counting votes' on Daniel Snyder ouster

NFL Owners are reportedly want Washington's Daniel Snyder out after allegations of withheld revenue

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Daniel-Snyder-Washington-Owner.jpg Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Synder.

NFL Owners are reportedly fed up with Daniel Snyder and "counting votes" on a forced sale of the Washington Commanders franchise, according to USA Today's Jarrett Bell.

Snyder has been at the center of numerous scandals involving the team, the latest being an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission and the state of Virginia that alleges the organization withheld ticket revenue from the rest of the league.

“There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is,” an anonymous owner told Bell. “I think everybody’s getting tired of it.”

A former Washington sales executive blew the whistle on the organization's alleged financial misconduct last month, claiming that it used "two sets of books" to underreport its ticket revenue to the NFL.

But that isn't even the beginning of Washington's problems. 

Snyder long refused to drop the team's original name, despite it being an obvious offense to Native Americans, and only moved to change it once sponsors threatened to cut ties.

The organization came under investigation after The Washington Post exposed a toxic work environment and multiple cases of sexual harassment in 2020, which was followed up by another report that detailed further exploitation of the team's cheerleaders by Snyder and other higher-ups. 

The NFL fined Washington $10 million for its workplace misconduct last July, and a settlement was reached with the former cheerleaders a few months before. 

Snyder also handed off day-to-day operations of the organization to his wife Tanya following the fine but remains involved. 

And he's hardly in the clear. 

“For the first time, there’s been chatter,” another anonymous owner told Bell of the alleged underreported revenue. “We should really think about doing something if they find something there."

“If that happened, I think that’s the nail in the coffin,” a third owner was quoted in the report.

It's highly cynical that money might be what finally forces Snyder out, but this is where things appear to be at. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL Owners Daniel Snyder Washington Commanders NFC East

Videos

Featured

Limited - Seltzerland Hard Seltzer Tasting Festival

A hard seltzer tasting festival is coming to Philly this June
Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philly schools to bring back COVID-19 mask mandate, citing spike in cases
Philly Schools Mask Mandate

Sponsored

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Happy Valley

Health News

Jif peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination
Jif Recall

Sixers

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle named second team All-Defense for second consecutive year
Sixers-Matisse-Thybulle-defense-2_0322

Music

Japanese Breakfast makes 'Saturday Night Live' debut on season finale show
Japanese Breakfast SNL

Entertainment

Enjoy a private BYOB tiki cruise in Wildwood this summer
Kick Back Cruises

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved