NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Conference championship round edition, Cowboys and Giants are dead

There will be plenty of time for angst next season when they go 7-10 because they ran it back with Daniel Jones and the rest of their crappy roster.

Cowboys: The Cowboys haven't been to the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season. Since then, here's how many times each NFC team has made a Conference Championship Game appearance:

Team NFCCG appearances Packers 8 Eagles, 49ers 7 Rams, Vikings, Panthers, Falcons 4 Saints, Seahawks, Giants, Buccaneers 3 Cardinals, Bears 2 Cowboys, Commanders, Lions 0

Unlike the Commanders and Lions, the Cowboys have had a lot of chances to get there, but they now have seven consecutive losses in the divisional round of the playoffs. They have also lost five times in the wildcard round during their NFCCG drought. In terms of entertainment value, those playoff losses rarely disappoint. Something funny happens at the end of most of those games.

On Sunday night, in what was shaping up to be just a normal, respectable loss, Mike McCarthy was like, "Nope, Ima make this memorable."

I wonder how much time they wasted in practice repping that play.

Because of that play, this game now makes my official "Cowboys playoff ending power rankings" (last 25 years):

1) The Tony Romo fumbled snap: Iconic. The 🐐 of Cowboys playoff failures.

2) Dez didn't catch it: In 2022 this is a catch. By rule, it pretty clearly was not a catch in 2014.

3) The Cowboys run out of time: McCarthy called an asinine play that required the Cowboys and the officiating crew to work together to spot and snap the ball with time ticking down. The Cowboys spotted the ball themselves three yards past where Dak Prescott slid, the umpire actually did them a favor by only moving it back a foot or so, and the clock expired before Dallas got the snap off. Mike McCarthy then blamed the officials for not spotting it fast enough, and even said the play call "was the right decision," lol.

: The Cowboys got a first-round bye in 2016, and appeared primed for a potential Super Bowl run, but late in the game against the Packers, Aaron Rodgers hit Jared Cook for a chunk play that put the Packers in field goal range, and Mason Crosby took over from there. I always marvel at how this kick looks initially like it's going to go wide left, but miraculously corrects itself and finds its way through the uprights. You can actually see the very short-lived glimmer of hope in the fans' faces in the background when they think for a split second that this kick was going to miss.

: As shown above.

Honestly, "Cowboys Playoff Loss Day" should be a national holiday. Their playoff games should always be scheduled on Sunday, and if they lose nobody has to go to work the next day.

When the 2022 Cowboys were playing their best brand of football, they could beat any team in the NFL. They played some games this season in which they were legitimately impressive, notably against the Vikings, the second matchup against the Eagles, and their wildcard playoff win over the Buccaneers.

However, they were plagued by inconsistency, and let's all be honest, Cowboys fans — Dak Prescott kinda stunk this season. I mean, the guy led the league in INTs despite missing five games. Oh and by the way, he turns 30 in July, and is scheduled to count for $49 million on Dallas' 2023 salary cap.