NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Divisional Round edition

The Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs is in the books, and the four NFC playoff teams remain alive. We have three obituaries, for the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Minnesota Vikings.





Obituary: Packers

Jordan Love was a hipster NFL MVP pick for some before the season began. He played poorly down the stretch in the regular season, and he was abysmal in the Packers' loss in Philly. What could he have possibly seen on this throw that he ripped it with such confidence?

In addition to poor quarterback play, the Packers also simply got their asses kicked. I mean, literally. The following players got hurt against the Eagles and did not return:

WRs Jayden Reed WR Romeo Doubs LG Elgton Jenkins C Josh Myers RB Josh Jacobs DT Devonte Wyatt

They were simply overwhelmed by a more physical team.

That's not the first time the Packers have gotten beaten up in the playoffs during the Matt LaFleur era. Remember in the 2019 NFC Championship Game when the 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo only attempted eight passes and the Niners ran it down the Packers' throats all night like they were a 1980's Nebraska team playing Prairie View A&M?

The Packers are the youngest team in the NFL and Love is a talented player who is going to have a long career as an NFL starter, but this team simply was not yet ready to compete with the big boys.

Obituary: Buccaneers

With about five and a half minutes to play and a three point deficit, the Buccaneers faced 3rd and inches at the Commanders' 11 yard line. The Bucs tried to get the Commanders to jump offsides, but rookie center Graham Barton snapped the ball prematurely and Bucky Irving was dropped for a 2-yard loss. A breakdown of the Bucs' pre-snap nonsense:

They settled for a field goal and never got the ball back, as the Commanders bled out the rest of the clock and kicked a walk-off field goal.

Crazy idea here: Maybe just run a play (QB sneak, maybe?) and get an inch instead of trying to rely on the other team to give you a freebie.

For as good of a defensive schemer as Todd Bowles is, the Bucs always seem to experience late-game situational gaffes. Last season in the playoffs, for example, the Bucs could have called a timeout and made the Lions kick a game-sealing field goal:

But instead, Bowles was like, "Meh, you guys can just run out the clock, best of luck in the next round."

The Buccaneers won their fourth consecutive NFC South title this year. No team in the NFL has benefited more from playing in an otherwise atrocious division. The three other NFC South teams have a combined record of 78-126 (0.382) with a combined point differential of -724 during the Bucs' four-year streak. Those three other teams are likely to be bad again in 2025, so we'll be right back here writing the Bucs' obit after the Wild Card Round once again.

Obituary: Vikings

There were some terrible quarterback performances in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs this year, but none was worse than Sam Darnold's, as he was sacked nine times by the Rams defense. The most damaging play of the game was of course the sack-fumble-score near the end of the first half.

Darnold's offensive line wasn't good, certainly, but all night I found myself almost sympathetically yelling, "THROW IT!" And he just didn't. It was like he was paralyzed in the pocket at times, afraid to let it rip.