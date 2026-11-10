NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 10 edition

Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and although the Washington Commanders deserve to be in the graveyard, we'll hold off writing their obituary one more week. Let's just get right to the Hierarchy.

Obituaries

None this week.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

14) Commanders (2-5-1): I thought the fart noise point at the end of this video was salient.

The Eagles are doing exactly what a bad team should do and stockpile as many assets as possible. Why won't the Commanders do the same? pic.twitter.com/WSYNpq1jDV — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) November 9, 2026

Regarding that point, the Commanders do play the Giants on Thursday night, and have a chance at cutting their lead in the NFC East to two games. So for now, we won't kill them off. We'll save that for next week.

Last week: 14

13) Panthers (3-5): A few weeks ago, following their win over the Eagles, the Panthers were 3-2 and had a one-game lead in the NFC South (with a head-to-head win over the Falcons).

Panthers: 3-2 Falcons: 2-3 Saints: 1-4 Buccaneers: 1-4

They have since lost three games by a combined score of 96-53. And they still lead the NFC South, lol.

Last week: 12

12) Saints (3-5): The Saints won Week 9, and all three of the other NFC South teams lost. Updated NFC South standings:

Panthers: 3-5 Saints: 3-5 Buccaneers: 3-6 Falcons: 3-6

It's hard to decide which division is worse, the NFC East or NFC South.

NFC East: Combined record of 13-19-2, -81 point differential.

NFC South: Combined record of 12-22, -62 point differential.

Let's put it to a poll:

Which division is worse? — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 10, 2026

Last week: 12

11) Falcons (3-6): Since starting the season 2-2, the Falcons have lost four of five, and their next three games are against a trio of teams in the Chiefs, Vikings, and Lions that have a combined record of 18-6.

They have actually beaten a couple of decent teams in the Packers and 49ers, each by multiple scores, but they could easily be 3-9 in a few weeks...

...and still in contention in the NFC South.

Last week: 10 10) Cowboys (4-5): The Cowboys barely survived a clearly tanking Colts team on Sunday. But they're in pretty big danger of falling too far behind the Giants this week. They'll face an old nemesis in the 49ers, while the Giants are at home against the Commanders. They're already two games back with a head-to-head loss to the Giants. If they lose on Sunday and the Giants win, that might be too insurmountable a deficit to overcome. Last week: 11

9) Buccaneers (3-6): Of this group of crap teams in the NFC South, I guess I like the Bucs the most. Point differentials:

Buccaneers: +24 Panthers: -20 Saints: -31 Falcons: -35

They have the best defense in the division, by far, and they can run the ball.

Last week: 9