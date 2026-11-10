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November 10, 2026

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 10 edition

The Commanders are on life support.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111026AdamPeters Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll see if the Commanders sell off some players for future assets by the end of the day, but so far GM Adam Peters (left) has done nothing.

Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and although the Washington Commanders deserve to be in the graveyard, we'll hold off writing their obituary one more week. Let's just get right to the Hierarchy.

Obituaries

None this week.

Graveyard

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Hierarchy

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14) Commanders (2-5-1): I thought the fart noise point at the end of this video was salient.

Regarding that point, the Commanders do play the Giants on Thursday night, and have a chance at cutting their lead in the NFC East to two games. So for now, we won't kill them off. We'll save that for next week.

Last week: 14

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13) Panthers (3-5): A few weeks ago, following their win over the Eagles, the Panthers were 3-2 and had a one-game lead in the NFC South (with a head-to-head win over the Falcons).

  1. Panthers: 3-2
  2. Falcons: 2-3
  3. Saints: 1-4
  4. Buccaneers: 1-4

They have since lost three games by a combined score of 96-53. And they still lead the NFC South, lol.

Last week: 12

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12) Saints (3-5): The Saints won Week 9, and all three of the other NFC South teams lost. Updated NFC South standings: 

  1. Panthers: 3-5
  2. Saints: 3-5
  3. Buccaneers: 3-6
  4. Falcons: 3-6

It's hard to decide which division is worse, the NFC East or NFC South.

NFC East: Combined record of 13-19-2, -81 point differential.

NFC South: Combined record of 12-22, -62 point differential.

Let's put it to a poll:

Last week: 12

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11) Falcons (3-6): Since starting the season 2-2, the Falcons have lost four of five, and their next three games are against a trio of teams in the Chiefs, Vikings, and Lions that have a combined record of 18-6. 

They have actually beaten a couple of decent teams in the Packers and 49ers, each by multiple scores, but they could easily be 3-9 in a few weeks...

...and still in contention in the NFC South.

Last week: 10

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10) Cowboys (4-5): The Cowboys barely survived a clearly tanking Colts team on Sunday.

But they're in pretty big danger of falling too far behind the Giants this week. They'll face an old nemesis in the 49ers, while the Giants are at home against the Commanders. They're already two games back with a head-to-head loss to the Giants. If they lose on Sunday and the Giants win, that might be too insurmountable a deficit to overcome.

Last week: 11

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9) Buccaneers (3-6): Of this group of crap teams in the NFC South, I guess I like the Bucs the most. Point differentials: 

  1. Buccaneers: +24
  2. Panthers: -20
  3. Saints: -31
  4. Falcons: -35

They have the best defense in the division, by far, and they can run the ball.

Last week: 9

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8) Giants (5-2-1): One of the things that was clearly evident in the Giants' win over the Eagles on Sunday is that this team sucks. I'm fascinated to see if they go all in with this team at the trade deadline today just to get blown out in the first round of the playoffs.

Last week: 8

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7) Vikings (6-2): With Kyler Murray nursing a hamstring injury, Carson Wentz had a horrific performance on Monday night against the Bills. He completed only 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards, 0 TDs, and 2 INTs. He also had maybe the worst throw of the NFL season. Legit lol: 

If the Vikings care at all about the 2026 season, they are going to have to trade for a quarterback today. Daniel Jones? Kirk Cousins?

Last week: 5

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6) Packers (6-3): This Packers team looks very good when they're able to put it all together. They spanked the Patriots, becoming the highest-scoring visiting team in the history of Gillette Stadium. They also beat the hell out of the Bears earlier this season, 31-7 (albeit without Caleb Williams).

NFL receiving leaders: 

  1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks: 1036
  2. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: 904
  3. Christian Watson, Packers: 879
  4. Matthew Golden, Packers, 783
  5. Tee Higgins, Bengals: 758

Last week: 7

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5) Rams (5-4): The Rams are now 80 percent of the way through the easy part of their schedule.

• Week 6: Cardinals, loss (16-18)
• Week 7: At Raiders, win (35-21)
• Week 8: Chargers, win (24-9)
• Week 9: At Commanders, win (20-13)
• Week 10: At Cardinals

As noted last week, they have their bye Week 11, and then their schedule gets harder after that. We can safely ignore them until they start playing real teams again.

Last week: 6

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4) Seahawks (5-4): The Seahawks have an elite defense, but they haven't scored more than 20 points in a game in over a month. Over their last four games, they've been barely better than the Eagles:

• Seahawks offensive points: 68 points, 5 turnovers
• Eagles offense: 56 points, 4 turnovers

Last week: 4

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3) 49ers (7-1): How do San Francisco fans avoid having an awful reputation? There are all kinds of videos of their fans fighting Raiders fans this past weekend, like here, here, here, here, and here.

Last week: 2

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2) Lions (6-2): Lions defense: 

First four games: 31.8 points allowed per game, 423.8 yards allowed per game.
Last four games: 15.5 points allowed per game, 286.3 yards allowed per game.

Part of that is because they played some bad offenses, but the improvement still can't be ignored.

The offense has cooled off over that four-game span as well, but that's not a big concern for me. I know that they can score points. If their defense can just be consistently average, they might be the best team in the conference.

Last week: 3

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1) Bears (7-2): The Bears turned the ball over five times in their win over the Bucs. If you're an optimist, you might say, "Championship teams win those kinds of games." If you're a pessimist, you might point out that championship teams don't turn it over five times.

Last week: 1

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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