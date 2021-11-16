NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 11

Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books, and it was a big one for parity, as five of the top seven teams in the conference lost. There are no new obituaries.

12) Falcons (4-5): If the season ended before Week 10, the Falcons would have been the 7 seed in the NFC. After they got thumped 43-3 by the Cowboys, there are only three teams in the league have a worse point differential than Atlanta this season:

Team Point differential Team Point differential Bills +145 Vikings +10 Cardinals +98 49ers +4 Patri*ts +98 Seahawks -5 Cowboys +89 Steelers -8 Buccaneers +67 Chargers -9 Titans +46 Browns -10 Rams +44 Raiders -20 Saints +44 Giants -37 Colts +38 Football Team -61 Packers +36 Bears -74 Bengals +33 Dolphins -75 Eagles +26 Jaguars -83 Chiefs +21 Falcons -85 Broncos +17 Lions -110 Ravens +14 Texans -130 Panthers +12 Jets -135



Last week: 10

11) Eagles (4-6): The Eagles have the third-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, and the easiest in the NFC. Via Tankathon:

Team SOS Team SOS Steelers .600 Saints .493 Ravens .579 Cowboys .493 Chiefs .577 Bears .493 Browns .562 Jaguars .487 Bengals .553 Chargers .473 Raiders .539 Dolphins .470 Rams .538 Giants .467 Lions .526 Buccaneers .467 Colts .523 Falcons .466 Vikings .520 Seahawks .460 Panthers .516 49ers .459 Patri*ts .515 Packers .454 Bills .513 Cardinals .438 Football Team .507 Eagles .413 Broncos .500 Jets .400 Texans .493 Titans .346



The Eagles' remaining opponents:

Week Opponent Record Point differential 11 Saints 5-4 +44 12 At Giants 3-6 -37 13 At Jets 2-7 -135 14 BYE - - 15 Football Team 3-6 -61 16 Giants 3-6 -37 17 At Football Team 3-6 -61 18 Cowboys 7-2 +89 TOTAL 7 games left 26-37 (.413) -198

But it's even easier, given proper context, since the Saints are now being led by Trevor Siemian, and the Cowboys, who are extremely likely to have the NFC East wrapped up before Week 18, are candidates to rest their starters. The Eagles could catch a break if Dallas has little else to play for, such as a first-round bye. Oh, and the Eagles still have their bye to look forward to, and they don't board a flight the rest of the season. FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Eagles a 26 percent chance of making the playoffs. The New York Times says 18 percent. The Eagles are a game behind the Panthers, a team they already beat, for the 7 seed. They're 1.5 games behind the Saints, the team they play this Sunday, for the 6 seed. If the Eagles can beat the Saints, I imagine those percentage points will rise significantly. Last week: 12

10) Panthers (5-5): The Panthers are one of the funnier "This is our time" teams in recent memory. They have traded for Sam Darnold, C.J. Henderson, Stephon Gilmore, and have now brought Cam Newton back to Charlotte for their stretch run. They're probably going to look justified in those actions with wins upcoming during a three-game stretch against the Football Team, Dolphins, and Falcons, but they'll be right back to mediocrity when they have to face the Bills, Saints, and Buccaneers twice to close the season. Last week: 11 9) Seahawks (3-6): The Seahawks got shut out in Russell Wilson's return, as Wilson threw two ugly interceptions into double coverage in the end zone. This one was really bad: And this one wasn't much better: And this one wasn't much better: The Eagles need to be very careful they're not going after some lesser version of Wilson, if that's a course they're considering this offseason. Last week: 7 8) 49ers (4-5): The Niners have a weird recent dominance over the Rams: 2021: W, 31-10 2020: W, 24-16 2020: W, 23-20 2019: W, 34-31 2019: W, 20-7 Also, we should probably note here how impressive Deebo Samuel's season has been. With Jimmy Garoppolo as his quarterback, Samuel has 54 receptions for 979 yards, 18.1 YPC, and 5 TDs (on pace for 102-1849-9), plus a couple of rushing TDs. Last week: 9 7) Vikings (4-5): The Vikings are my official sneaky-decent, slept on team this season that has a shocking wildcard round win over the 2 or 3 seed in the wildcard round. I'll be recalling the above proclamation in a future hierarchy if that happens. It will go forever ignored if it doesn't. Last week: 8