NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 14 edition

Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books (in the NFC, anyway), and we have a shakeup at the top of the NFC hierarchy after the San Francisco 49ers' stomping of the Philadelphia Eagles. There are no new obituaries.

Hierarchy

10) Buccaneers (5-7): How bad is the NFC South? Well, if the Buccaneers beat the Falcons next Sunday, they will be in first place.

On a side note, after posting 162 receiving yards on Sunday against the Panthers, Mike Evans has now topped 1,000 yards in all 10 of his NFL seasons:

Mike Evans Rec Yards YPC TD 2014 68 1051 15.5 12 2015 74 1206 16.3 3 2016 96 1321 13.8 12 2017 71 1001 14.1 5 2018 86 1524 17.7 8 2019 67 1157 17.3 8 2020 70 1006 14.4 13 2021 74 1035 14.0 14 2022 77 1124 14.6 6 2023 61 1012 16.6 10 TOTAL 744 11437 15.4 91



That's pretty remarkable consistency.

9) Saints (5-7): Derek Carr got hurt again.

That's like the third or fourth time he has taken a huge hit this season and gotten hurt. I don't know, I've lost count.

Meanwhile, Michael Thomas, who is on IR with a knee injury, was live tweeting about the game, and seemingly criticizing Carr. That's not the first time Thomas has gone after Carr on Twitter this season. He deactivated his account after the game.

That situation reminds me a little of Alshon Jeffery criticizing Carson Wentz, in that his criticisms were probably right, but also detrimental to the team. I guess the main difference here is that at least Thomas isn't doing it anonymously.

On an Eagles note, if the season ended today, the Saints' second round pick, owned by the Eagles, would be 44th overall.

