NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 16 edition

Week 15 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have one long overdue obituary. There were also some important game results this weekend, as the NFC seeding became a lot clearer.

Obituary

Falcons (5-9): This is probably the most overdue obituary we have ever written in the history of this series, as the Falcons managed to stay alive past Week 15 because they play in the horrid NFC South. But after a loss to the woeful Saints on Sunday, they're done.

The 2022 Falcons were an odd team. They were the second-most run-heavy team in the NFL, behind only the Bears, despite trailing in most games. They ran it out of necessity, because Marcus Mariota struggled with accuracy, often missing wide open receivers. The Falcons eventually benched Mariota, who then said, cool, k bye I'm out. I would imagine he's gone for good. On Sunday, rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder got the start, and was 13 of 26 for 97 yards.

At this point the Falcons should be in full on tank mode for a franchise quarterback. The are currently seventh in the draft order. Two teams ahead of them — the Texans and Colts — will absolutely be in the market for a quarterback, and two others — the Seahawks and Lions — should be as well, as long as they don't overvalue what they have in Geno Smith and Jared Goff.

If you'll recall, the Cleveland Browns showed that they were a lot more willing to sell their souls for Deshaun Watson last offseason, leaving the Falcons to settle for Mariota. And after yet another frustrating season, the Falcons still may not have an easy path to a franchise quarterback in 2023. Maybe they can take another tall receiver for the third straight year.