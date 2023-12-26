Go to Wagtail admin interface
More Sports:

December 26, 2023

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 17 edition

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
DeVonta Smith is seeing what Eagles fans are seeing from home.

Week 16 of the NFL season is in the books, and it's time to wonder if there are any great teams in the NFC (or even the NFL)... at all. There are no new obituaries this week.

Graveyard

Hierarchy

Rams (8-7): We killed off the Rams after a bad 20-3 loss to the Packers which dropped them to 3-6. They have since won 5 of 6. Oops. I'm only bringing them back if they make the playoffs, which is looking likely at this point. Just thought I'd quickly define the terms. Until then, they remain buried.

10) Falcons (7-8): It's more fun when the NFC South teams lose, but the Falcons, Saints, and Bucs all won Week 16.

All of the following has to occur for the NFC South to be won by a team with a losing record:

  1. The Bears beat the Falcons Week 17.
  2. The Saints beat the Buccaneers Week 17.
  3. The Panthers beat the Buccaneers Week 18.
  4. The Falcons beat the Saints Week 18.

So, it's possible, but very unlikely. 🥺

Last week: 10

9) Saints (7-8): After the Saints' loss to the Rams on Thursday night, Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints were likely to run it back with Derek Carr and Dennis Allen in 2024.

The Saints are low key one of the worst run franchises in the NFL, that only seemed to be competent because Drew Brees and Sean Payton hid so much for so long, but that report can't possibly be right, can it?

Like, if I'm a Saints fan and they try to subject me to another season of Derek Carr, I'm just not watching.

Last week: 7

8) Vikings (7-8): I kind of get Nick Mullens' decision to try to force a ball into Justin Jefferson with the game on the line. I mean, he's Justin Jefferson. But this is an awful throw, and it's hilarious how open No. 4 (Brandon Powell) is at the bottom of the screen. There isn't a defender within like 20 yards of that guy.

Also, wait what?!? The Vikings have rookie Jaren Hall available and they were choosing to start Nick Mullens?!? WHY?!?

Hall was a player I really liked coming out of BYU (and so did the Vikings or they wouldn't have drafted him), and he played well on one series in his professional debut in November, but left early with a concussion. I had honestly just forgotten about him. But, uh, hey Vikings... You're not winning a Super Bowl with Nick Mullens. Why not see what the young guy can do? How was he not already in there?

Last week: 8

7) Packers (7-8): The Packers narrowly edged out the Panthers Week 16, which, OK fine, a win is a win, I guess. 

Tommy DeVito, Baker Mayfield, and Bryce Young have combined for 62 of 85 (72.9%) passing for 851 yards, 7 TDs, and 0 INTs against this Packers defense the last three games.

Last week: 9

6) Seahawks (8-7): In Week 15, the Seahawks drove 92 yards in 10 plays in 1:24 for a TD to beat the Eagles 20-17.

In Week 16, they drove 75 yards in 14 plays in 2:24 for a TD to beat the Titans 20-17.

In win probability form:

122623SeahawksWinProb

Last week: 5

5) Buccaneers (8-7): The Bucs' final two games are against divisional opponents. They host the Saints Week 17, and play in Carolina Week 18. If they win either game, they win the NFC South. If they beat the Saints Week 17:

  1. The Saints would be eliminated (higher 2nd round pick for the Eagles).
  2. The Bucs would get to rest starters Week 18 ahead of their matchup with whatever team (Dallas?) ends up being the 5 seed.

I realize that this is more about the Eagles than it is the Buccaneers, but, like 90+% of my readers are Eagles fans, so... 🤷‍♂️. Anyway, Eagles fans should be huge Bucs fans Week 17.

If any Bucs fans read this, yes, your team is doing well recently.

Last week: 6

4) Cowboys (10-5): The Cowboys' loss to the Dolphins didn't matter much in terms of their chances to win the NFC East. It really only mattered in terms of their chances of maximizing their seeding in the NFC if they did win the division.

If the Eagles are able to take care of business against the Cardinals and Giants the next two weeks, the Cowboys will very likely be the 5 seed. Out of curiosity, I went back and looked at the records of all the 5 seeds since 1990, when the NFL moved to a 12-team playoff (6 in each conference). During that span, there were 66 teams that were 5 seeds. 

• Overall record: 35-64 (0.354)
• NFC/AFC Championship Game appearances: 7 (10.6% got that far.)
• Super Bowl appearances: 2 (3% got that far)
• Both teams that made it to the Super Bowl won it. (2007 Giants, 2020 Buccaneers)

In other words, you don't want to be the 5 seed.

Last week: 2

3) Eagles (11-4): During the Eagles' postgame locker room session, DeVonta Smith gave a critical assessment of the way the offense has been playing:

Minutes before Smith spoke, Nick Sirianni was basically like, "Good job, offense."

That contrast is interesting. It feels to me like the player is seeing bad process, and isn't happy about it, while the head coach seems happy with the results. It's usually the other way around.

Last week: 3

2) Lions (11-4): The Lions clinched the NFC North, something they haven't done in 30 years.

Year NFCN winner Year NFC North winner 
1994 Vikings 2009 Vikings 
1995 Packers 2010 Bears 
1996 Packers 2011 Packers 
1997 Packers 2012 Packers 
1998 Vikings 2013 Packers 
1999 Buccaneers 2014 Packers 
2000 Vikings 2015 Vikings 
2001 Bears 2016 Packers 
2002 Packers 2017 Vikings 
2003 Packers 2018 Bears 
2004 Packers 2019 Packers 
2005 Bears 2020 Packers 
2006 Bears 2021 Packers 
2007 Packers 2022 Vikings 
2008 Vikings 2023 LIONS! 


Before this past weekend the Buccaneers had more recently won the NFC North.

In addition to clinching their first divisional title since 1993, the 49ers lost, the Cowboys lost, and the Eagles looked very shaky against the garbage Giants. Big day for Detroit.

Last week: 4

1) 49ers (11-4): In the fourth quarter of the 49ers' loss to the Ravens on Christmas night, Brock Purdy, who had thrown four interceptions, was injured.

It was deemed an unserious stinger. He was replaced in the lineup by Sam Darnold, who finished off that drive by going 4 of 5 for 31 yards and a TD pass, narrowing the Ravens' lead to 14. 

When the 49ers got the ball back again, still down 14, it was still a winnable game with 4:45 left to play. During the telecast, Joe Buck relayed that the Niners' medical staff had cleared Purdy to return to the game, but Kyle Shanahan opted to continue to roll with Darnold the rest of the way.

Do not get it twisted — If your starting quarterback is available to play in a winnable game and you choose to play a different quarterback instead of him, the injury provides some fake cover, but that is effectively no different than benching the starter.

Last week: 1

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

