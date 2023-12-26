NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 17 edition

Week 16 of the NFL season is in the books, and it's time to wonder if there are any great teams in the NFC (or even the NFL)... at all. There are no new obituaries this week.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

Rams (8-7): We killed off the Rams after a bad 20-3 loss to the Packers which dropped them to 3-6. They have since won 5 of 6. Oops. I'm only bringing them back if they make the playoffs, which is looking likely at this point. Just thought I'd quickly define the terms. Until then, they remain buried.

10) Falcons (7-8): It's more fun when the NFC South teams lose, but the Falcons, Saints, and Bucs all won Week 16.

All of the following has to occur for the NFC South to be won by a team with a losing record:

The Bears beat the Falcons Week 17. The Saints beat the Buccaneers Week 17. The Panthers beat the Buccaneers Week 18. The Falcons beat the Saints Week 18.

So, it's possible, but very unlikely. 🥺

Last week: 10 9) Saints (7-8): After the Saints' loss to the Rams on Thursday night, Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints were likely to run it back with Derek Carr and Dennis Allen in 2024. The Saints are low key one of the worst run franchises in the NFL, that only seemed to be competent because Drew Brees and Sean Payton hid so much for so long, but that report can't possibly be right, can it? Like, if I'm a Saints fan and they try to subject me to another season of Derek Carr, I'm just not watching. Last week: 7 8) Vikings (7-8): I kind of get Nick Mullens' decision to try to force a ball into Justin Jefferson with the game on the line. I mean, he's Justin Jefferson. But this is an awful throw, and it's hilarious how open No. 4 (Brandon Powell) is at the bottom of the screen. There isn't a defender within like 20 yards of that guy. Also, wait what?!? The Vikings have rookie Jaren Hall available and they were choosing to start Nick Mullens?!? WHY?!? Hall was a player I really liked coming out of BYU (and so did the Vikings or they wouldn't have drafted him), and he played well on one series in his professional debut in November, but left early with a concussion. I had honestly just forgotten about him. But, uh, hey Vikings... You're not winning a Super Bowl with Nick Mullens. Why not see what the young guy can do? How was he not already in there? Hall was a player I really liked coming out of BYU (and so did the Vikings or they wouldn't have drafted him), and he played well on one series in his professional debut in November, but left early with a concussion. I had honestly just forgotten about him. But, uh, hey Vikings... You're not winning a Super Bowl with Nick Mullens. Why not see what the young guy can do? How was he not already in there? Last week: 8 7) Packers (7-8): The Packers narrowly edged out the Panthers Week 16, which, OK fine, a win is a win, I guess. Tommy DeVito, Baker Mayfield, and Bryce Young have combined for 62 of 85 (72.9%) passing for 851 yards, 7 TDs, and 0 INTs against this Packers defense the last three games. Last week: 9