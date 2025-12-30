NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 18 edition

Week 17 of the NFL season is in the books, and half of the teams in the NFC are officially eliminated from playoff contention. We have one new obituary, the Detroit Lions.

Obituary: Lions (8-8)

As noted in our Week 14 Hierarchy, there's a little bit of a "1 seed curse" happening in the NFC lately:

Year 1 seed The next year... 2021 Packers (13-4) 8-9, no playoffs 2022 Eagles (14-3) 11-6, epic collapse, one-and-done in playoffs 2023 49ers (12-5) 6-11, no playoffs 2024 Lions (15-2) Currently 8-8, no playoffs

Of course, the Lions lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching jobs last offseason. OC Ben Johnson became the Bears' head coach, and DC Aaron Glenn was hired by the Jets.

That doesn't happen very often. Recent occurrences:

• In 2023, the Eagles lost Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon. Brian Johnson replaced Steichen. Sean Desai replaced Gannon, and was then replaced himself in-season by Matt Patricia. They all got fired after a brutal collapse to close the season.

• In 2014, the Bengals lost Jay Gruden and Mike Zimmer. They were replaced by Hue Jackson and Paul Guenther. The 2013 Bengals went 10-6, the 2014 Bengals went 10-5-1. Both teams got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

• In 2007, the Chargers lost Cam Cameron and Wade Phillips. They were replaced by Clarence Shelmon and Ted Cottrell. The 2006 Chargers went 14-2. The 2007 Chargers went 11-5. The 2006 Chargers got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. The 2007 Chargers actually made it to the AFCCG, but lost to the Patriots.

• In 2005, the Patriots lost Charlie Weis and Romeo Crennel. They didn't hire an offensive coordinator to replace Weis. They promoted Eric Mangini to DC. The 2004 Patriots went 14-2 and won the Super Bowl. The 2005 Pats went 10-6 and got knocked out in the divisional round.

• In 1995, the 49ers lost Mike Shanahan and Ray Rhodes. They were replaced by Marc Trestman and Pete Carroll. The 1994 49ers went 13-3 and won the Super Bowl. The 1995 49ers went 10-6 and got knocked out in the first playoff game (in the divisional round).

The Lions are the latest victim, as they will have a minimum of a six-game dropoff in win total from 2024 to 2025.

At one point this season, the Lions looked like they wouldn't be affected by the major coaching turnover. There was a four-game stretch Weeks 2-5 during which they averaged over 40 points per game, as well as other brief pockets of offensive explosion. But ultimately, their offense was inconsistent, their defense was bad, and they went 2-5 after the game that Amon-Ra St. Brown did the P-Dance.

The Lions are a prime example of failing to make the most of big opportunities. After earning the 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs in 2024, they had the privilege of getting to face the Commanders in their first playoff game, and (fart noise). 11 months later, they're eliminated from the playoffs with a game to go.

On the bright side, if they lose their last game of the season, they'll have a last place schedule in 2026.