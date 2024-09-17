NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 3 edition

Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books, and there was carnage at the top of the NFC, with the 49ers, Lions, Eagles, and Cowboys all losing their games. We have our first obituary of the season, the Carolina Panthers.

Obituary: Panthers (0-2)

We probably should have just killed off the Panthers last week, but didn't because the feeling was that the NFC South stunk. However, with the Saints and Buccaneers both playing well to start the season, we can go ahead and off this team after just two weeks.

The Panthers have been outscored 73-13 so far in 2024, and fans are already wearing bags on their head.

That's an underrated tradition, in my opinion.

The Panthers' trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft and their subsequent selection of Bryce Young might eventually go down as one of the worst moves in NFL history. Here's what the Panthers gave up to get Young:

WR DJ Moore The 9th overall pick in the 2023 draft. The 61st overall pick in the 2023 draft. A first-round pick in 2024, that ended up being the No. 1 overall pick. A 2025 second-round pick, that will very likely be in the 33-40 range.

The Bears have turned those picks into QB Caleb Williams, RT Darnell Wright, CB Tyrique Stevenson (modest trade up from 61 to get him), P Tory Taylor, and, as noted already, Moore. And they still have a high pick leftover from that trade.

But the bigger mistake was drafting Young instead of C.J. Stroud, who had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history in 2023, and has the Texans out to a 2-0 start in 2024. Young, meanwhile, doesn't have much help, but he is completing just 55.4% of his passes, and has thrown 0 TDs vs. 3 INTs, and has a QB rating of 44.1. He's now being benched in favor of Andy Dalton, a decision that head coach Dave Canales said he made, but, uhhhhh...

Mike Florio of PFT reported during the season last year that owner David Tepper wanted Young, and the rest of the organization essentially fell in line so as not to suffer repercussions. It’s believed in some league circles that the Panthers drafted Bryce Young because Tepper wanted him, and that the people who work for him are saying they did, too, because they know what’s good for them. Tepper has become something of a joke, after appearing to throw a drink at a fan last season. The Panthers now have the worst record in the NFL since 2018, when Tepper bought the team.

They're probably going to be bad for as long as he owns the team. Graveyard Hierarchy