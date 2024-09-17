Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered an absolutely devastating loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, and there will be heavy debate on who is to blame in the aftermath. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Catch the Ball!' Award 🧱🙌: Saquon Barkley

The play from this game that will be remembered for a long time and debated endlessly over the next week at a minimum was the decision to throw on 3rd and 3, up 3, with 1:46 left in the game, and the Falcons having no timeouts.

As you saw, Saquon Barkley was wide open for a game-sealing catch and first down, but he dropped a perfectly thrown ball from Jalen Hurts.

I mean, Good Lord, the only way that could have been an easier catch is if Hurts walked it over to him and handed it to him on a platter.

“It was a great play call," Barkley said. "I just have to make the catch.”



Had the Eagles run it on third down, maybe they pick up the first down, or maybe they get to within Brotherly Shove territory, but they much more likely would have been stopped for a short gain or no gain, given that the Falcons had nine guys in the box and were selling out to stop the run. The clock would have then wound down to about a minute left, and the Eagles would've kicked the field goal.

The play call worked. Barkley got wide open, but couldn't execute a play that any high school back would be expected to make.

If Barkley wasn't open, then Hurts could have tried to run it himself or given himself up so at least the clock would run, Sirianni explained.

"They were running a certain defense and junking it up in the middle, so we were trying to go around the outside, and, you know, it didn't work," he said.

2) The 'Choke Them Out Anyway... Or Don't' Award 😔: Nick Sirianni

OK, so the 3rd and 3 play fell incomplete. The Eagles still had a chance to put the game away by converting the ensuing 4th and 3, but instead they kicked the field goal and put the game in the hands of their defense, which is obviously the weaker of their two units. And, well...

3) The 'Matt Patricia, Reincarnated' Award 🦨: Vic Fangio

On the ensuing Falcons possession, Kirk Cousins diced up the Eagles' defense like a hot knife through butter. Here's how that drive went:

Cousins to Kyle Pitts for 11. Cousins to Darnell Mooney for 21. Cousins to Darnell Mooney for 26, and he got out of bounds. Cousins to Drake London for 5. Cousins incomplete to Ray-Ray McCloud. Cousins to London for 7, touchdown.

The first five plays of that drive took 56 seconds, and the clock was stopped for the 6th play. In other words, if the Eagles had run it on 3rd and 3, run the clock down to a minute, and then kicked the field goal, the Falcons would have scored (and won) anyway.

That drive looked a whole lot like "2023 collapse Eagles."

4) The 'Forced INT' Award 🎁: Jalen Hurts

In what was an otherwise good game by Hurts, he threw an INT to seal the loss on a play that was similar to the forced throw that resulted in an INT against the Seahawks last season.

The Eagles only needed like 15-20 yards to get to a spot where Jake Elliott could've made a long field goal for the win, and they still had a timeout at their disposal. That throw simply wasn't there.

5) The 'Milk Carton' Award 🥛: The Eagles' pass rush

The Falcons have a below-average offensive line and a quarterback who can't move. This was a matchup that the Eagles' pass rush should have dominated, but one Milton Williams sack aside, they were invisible.

The Eagles' edge rushers have been particularly bad the first two weeks of the season.

The Eagles paid Bryce Huff $17 million per year, and he has zero solo tackles through two games.

6) The 'No Resistance' Award 🚫✊: The Eagles' run defense

Of course, it's hard to rush the passer when you're getting gashed by the run. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 23 carries for 150 yards (6.5 yards per carry). The Packers ran for 7.8 yards per carry against the Eagles' defense Week 1. That's an ugly developing trend.

The entire Eagles defensive front is playing the run poorly, particularly Huff, but more alarmingly, where are Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter?

7) The 'How Is This Still Not Fixed' Award ❓: The illegal man downfield penalties

Remember when the Eagles were getting called for illegal man downfield penalties like crazy during Sirianni's first season in 2021? Well, they're back, and ruining drives again. They had one called on them Week 1 against the Packers, and three called on them Week 2. How is that still not fixed?

8) The 'Adding Injury To Insult' Award: A.J. Brown

Brown missed this game with a hamstring injury, and he might be out even longer.

So, there's that.

9) The 'Missed Opportunity' Award 😟: The Eagles, in the NFC

The Cowboys, 49ers, and Lions all lost on Sunday, giving the Eagles a chance to position themselves atop the NFC early in the season. Instead, they took an L in one of the easiest matchups on their schedule.

10) The 'Won't Get Easier' Award 😰: The Eagles

Next up is the Saints, who wrecked the Panthers Week 1, 47-10, and who blew out the Cowboys Week 2, 44-19. If the Eagles couldn't handle this crap Falcons offense, what are they going to do against a team averaging 45.5 points per game?

And then in Week 4, they play in Tampa, where the Bucs are off to a hot 2-0 start themselves.

