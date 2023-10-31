NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 9 edition

Last week: 13

11) Packers (2-5): NFC losing streaks:

• 5 in a row: Cardinals

• 4 in a row: Packers

• 3 in a row: Buccaneers, 49ers

Remember a few weeks ago we were wondering if the Packers and Buccaneers might not be that bad? Well, they are.

Last week: 11

10) Rams (3-5): There are going to be a handful of quarterback changes in the NFC this week.

• The Cardinals (RIP) are benching Josh Dobbs in favor of Clayton Tune.

• Kirk Cousins has a torn Achilles, so the Vikings will have to replace him. (More on that below.)



• Matthew Stafford has a UCL (thumb) sprain, so he might not play next Sunday.

Did you all want to actually read something more substantive about the Rams here? No? Cool, thanks. Let's just move on then.

Last week: 9

9) Vikings (4-4): As noted above, Cousins' season is over. He was replaced on Sunday by rookie Jaren Hall, one of the lesser-known quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. In his last two season at BYU, Hall threw for 52 TDs vs. 11 INTs. He can dial up good velocity, and as you'll see in the below video he can feather throws in with impressive touch. He can also throw on the run and make plays with his legs.

The Vikings beat the Packers on the road on Sunday, and we moved them back to 8 because they lost their starting quarterback for the season, but I don't think you can put a fork in them quite yet. Their next five games are against the Falcons, Saints, Broncos, Bears, and Raiders.

Of course, any slim chances the Vikings had of contending for a Super Bowl in the NFC are gone, but I'm curious to see what Hall can do, assuming he starts next Sunday.

Or maybe they'll trade for Jameis Winston or some other crappy vet who won't take them anywhere. 🤷‍♂️

Last week: 6

8) Buccaneers (3-4): If you're a regular reader of mine, you know that I pick who I think will win every week, as well as a handful of games I like against the spread. I am hyper competitive with my picks against the spread and do not like losing on those. I don't normally complain about "bad beats" on those, as they even out over time, but I've had my share this season, the worst of which was Thursday night in the Bucs-Bills game.

I correctly identified that the Bills should smash this team, and for the most part they did. Still, I stayed up late so that I could witness my cover of the 8.5-point spread. In the fourth quarter, with the Bills basically doing whatever they wanted to the Bucs' defense, Sean McDermott had a chance to completely put the game away, but he punted twice in Bucs territory. One was a 4th and 4 from the Bucs' 42. The other was a 4th and 2 from the Bucs' 44. Just unbelievable cowardice.

Nevertheless, I was still in decent enough shape, as the Bucs had the ball at their own 8, down 14. They slowly drove into Bills territory, when a whole lot of pure nonsense ensued:

• On a 4th and 10 from the Bills' 46, Baker Mayfield threw incomplete to Chris Godwin. Cool, I got my cover. But, nope, weak illegal contact call. First down, drive continues.



• On a 4th and 8 from the Bills' 39, Mayfield was sacked by Jordan Phillips. Cool, got my cover. But nope. Phillips inexplicably grabbed Mayfield's facemask while Mayfield was going to the ground. First down, drive continues.

• On a 4th and 10, Mayfield threw a ball deep down the field, that bounced off the helmet of a Bills defender and into the arms of Mike Evans — who is owned by the guy I was playing in fantasy this week, by the way — for a touchdown. My cat Butters was subsequently scared by the expletive that I yelled from bed.



So now I'm rooting for the Bucs to recover an onsides kick and get a miracle touchdown to punish McDermott for being a coward. But nope, that doesn't happen either.

Sometimes I really hate football.

Last week: 8

7) Saints (4-4): The Saints got to face Gardner Minshew instead of Anthony Richardson on Sunday. They might also get to face backup quarterbacks in each of their next three games as well:

• Week 9, Bears: Tyson Bagent

• Week 10, Vikings: Jaren Hall? Some other scrub acquired at the trade deadline?

• Week 11, Falcons: Taylor Heinicke, maybe? (This might be an upgrade)



Last week: 10

6) Falcons (4-4): Desmond Ridder left Sunday's game against the Titans and did not return. It was later revealed that he was evaluated for a concussion, but cleared to continue to play. However, he did not go back in, as the Falcons continued to roll with Taylor Heinicke, who was 12 of 21 for 175 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, and only 1 sack.

Postgame, Arthur Smith said that Ridder kept on the bench out of caution, and not because of performance reasons. Lol.

If the Falcons have aspirations of winning the NFC South and then getting blown out in the wildcard round — their ceiling in 2023 — they should stick with Heinicke.

Last week: 7

5) 49ers (5-3): Brock Purdy threw a couple of fourth quarter INTs with the game on the line last week. In Week 8, he threw a couple more late INTs that helped seal the Niners' fate. INT No. 1: That's an oddball INT for sure, and a great play by the defender, but also... get it out quicker! That should have been a TD. Aaaaand INT No. 2, on the first play of the Niners' next possession: He actually threw three INTs, but this one didn't count: That INT wiped out by an absurd roughing the passer call. Better view here: That INT wiped out by an absurd roughing the passer call. Better view here: On that play, as the tweet above notes, Purdy hit his head hard on the turf, and he grabbed at his head after the impact. He played through a concussion last week, and may have done the same on Sunday. Is the 49ers' concussion spotter on strike or something? Purdy threw for 365 yards and ran for 57, so many of the San Francisco locals are forgiving his growing tendency to throw it to the other team with the game on the line, instead focusing on the play of the defense, which is fairness, has also been bad during their three-game losing streak.

Last week: 2