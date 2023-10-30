More Sports:

October 30, 2023

Eagles trade DT Kentavius Street to the Falcons

Howie Roseman makes another pre-trade deadline move, sending a pick and Kentavius Street to the Falcons for future draft compensation.

By Jimmy Kempski
The Eagles have traded Kentavius Street to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have traded DT Kentavius Street and a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Atlanta Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2024. 

The pick swap will only occur if Street plays in six games for the Falcons. You know what that means? Kentavius Street pick swap tracker!

Street was an interesting prospect coming out of NC State in 2018. He was originally projected as a Day 2 pick, but he tore his ACL during his pro day, still got selected by San Francisco in the fourth round anyway, but did not play in any games during his rookie season. He didn't play much in 2019 or 2020 either, before earning a role as a rotational defensive lineman in 2021. He had 27 tackles and 3 sacks that season, which was his last with the Niners.

In 2022, Street played on a one-year deal with the Saints. He had 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 8 QB hits while once again playing in a rotational role.

In his lone half season in Philly, Street had 4 tackles in 8 games.

The Eagles' willingness to trade Street could maybe be read two different ways:

  1. They are ready for rookie DT Moro Ojomo to have more of a role on gameday.
  2. Jalen Carter's injury probably isn't serious.

Please alert the Pulitzer committee for this literary work of art.

Jimmy Kempski
