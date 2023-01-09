NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Wildcard round edition

7) Seahawks (9-8): The Seahawks squeaked by the dead-and-done Rams to stave off elimination, and they went 9-8 when most (self included) thought they were going to have a long, rough season. So, kudos to Seattle for getting into the playoffs, especially in a year in which they own a first-round pick from a Broncos team that went 5-12. But the real star for the Seahawks Week 18 was the Detroit Lions, who were eliminated when the Seahawks won during the late afternoon games, and ironically then got the Seahawks into the playoffs by beating the Packers. Late in their game against the Packers, the Lions were trying to run out the clock. They had a holding call on 2nd and 7, creating a 2nd and 17, and they called this: That's one of the play calls of the year. Two plays later they made the correct decision to go for it on fourth down, and were rewarded for their aggressiveness. Volume on for this video: That's one of the play calls of the year. Two plays later they made the correct decision to go for it on fourth down, and were rewarded for their aggressiveness. Volume on for this video: Also, this is fantastic:

Can we petition the league to just put the Lions in the playoffs instead of the Seahawks? Last week: 7

6) Buccaneers (8-9): Congratulations NFC South! 🥂🍾

NFC South Record Buccaneers 8-9 Panthers 7-10 Saints 7-10 Falcons 7-10



The Bucs became the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to make the playoffs with a losing record. (We are excluding the 1982 strike-shortened season, when there were only 27 NFL teams and 16 of them made the playoffs.)

The previous three:

• 2010 Seahawks (7-9): You all remember this run, I assume:

The Seahawks won that game before losing to the Bears.

• 2014 Panthers (7-8-1): That year, the NFC South looked like this:

NFC South Record Panthers 7-8-1 Saints 7-9 Falcons 6-10 Buccaneers 2-14



The Panthers won their first playoff matchup against the Cardinals, before falling to the Seahawks.

• 2020 Washington: Taylor Heinicke actually gave the Bucs a battle in the wildcard round, before Tampa would eventually go on to win the Super Bowl.

So two out of three of those teams actually won a playoff game.

Last week: 6

5) Giants (9-7-1): The Giants did the smart thing by resting their starters against the Eagles. Look at this starting lineup:

Credit those guys for actually giving the Eagles a game.

Last week: 5