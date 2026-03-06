NFL head coach power rankings for 2026

Nearly one-third of the NFL will be entering next fall with a new head coach.

With 10 fired and hired coaches, there has been quite a bit of turnover.

And with blue-blood coaches like Andy Reid and John Harbaugh missing the playoffs entirely, there has been quite the shakeup in this year's NFL head coach power rankings.

In the below rankings, each member of our Eagles coverage team — Jimmy Kempski, Geoff Mosher, Nick Tricome and Evan Macy — individually put the current crop of 32 head coaches in their preferred order. Keep in mind, these are power rankings. We might not necessarily think Ben Johnson is a better head coach that Sean Payton is, but perhaps the Bears' soon-to-be sophomore skipper has a little more juice right now.

We've included our thoughts below, and our objections, to the averaged-out order of the NFL head coaches ranked below. Feel free to tell us what we got wrong — our emails, DMs and comment sections are open:

1. Mike Macdonald, Seahawks (last year: 18, first place votes: 1)

Evan Macy: We had no consensus for the No. 1 spot and I want to make sure that's known. Very fascinatingly, I had Super Bowl winner Mike Macdonald first, Nick had Bears offensive genius Ben Johnson first, and football purists Jimmy and Geoff had Andy Reid first. I just thought seeing Macdonald's defense dominate and the breakout years of Kenneth Walker and Jaxon Smith-Njigba highlights that he has his pulse on current path to winning in the NFL. He was my top choice in a "what have you done for me lately" league.

2. Sean McVay, Rams (last year: 3, first place votes: 1)

Geoff Mosher: There's a lot of Sean McVay fatigue – "Why does everyone call him a genius?" He deserves the credit. He's a great coach who consistently redefines his offense. He's been to two Super Bowls with two different QBs, won one, and has double-digit wins in seven of his nine seasons – and just one losing season – along with being the offensive play caller. He's the modern version of Andy Reid (my No. 1 who is ridiculously third on this list). He connects really well with his players. The lone obstacle to McVay winning his second Super Bowl was special teams – and he even tried to fix that, firing the coordinator during the season. There's a reason almost all of his understudies get jobs and typically do very well.

3 Andy Reid, Chiefs (last year: 1, first place votes: 2)

Jimmy: Andy is still the best coach in the NFL. One down year doesn’t change that.

Evan: You may be wondering how the guy who got two first-place votes is ranked third. Our methodology gave each coach a reverse total points (first place 32, second 31 etc) from each of our four NFL writers and then we divided that by four, giving us our rankings for this story. Reid was ranked as low as 8th, giving him a lower total than McVay and Macdonald.

Geoff: One of us ranked him eighth? Seriously?

4. Sean Payton, Broncos (last year: 9)

Geoff Mosher: He won't win any "Mr. Personality" contests but the track record speaks for itself – 292 wins, a Super Bowl ring, a 63-percent win clip, a 50-percent postseason win rate, 11 double-digit win seasons, six No. 1-ranked offenses, and 10 offenses ranked top-five in 18 years. Payton was destined to make his second Super Bowl this year until his starting QB broke his ankle in the AFC Divisional round.

Evan: Payton's behavior was sort of weird during the playoffs. I don't fault him for losing his starting quarterback before the AFC title game, but him calling everyone back for a second press conference to announce the injury was definitely unique. His defenses are already great and Denver will contend again in 2026.

5. Ben Johnson, Bears

Geoff: Sure, he got off to a great start so let's go ahead and rank him above guys who've won a Super Bowl and have multiple playoff wins...SMH. Guy could be the next Brian Daboll for all we know.

Evan: Nick had Johnson ranked first. I'll defer to him here.

Nick: He installed a great program, has Caleb Williams on course now, and flipped the entire NFC North on its head with the division title, a Wild Card win over the Packers, and a divisional bout against the Rams that it took until overtime for LA to fight away. Plus, he had the Bears running the ball pretty effectively, as seen on Black Friday against the Eagles. Johnson accomplished a lot in his first year, and the way he has spoken so unassumingly about the next steps for the Bears since, I really don't expect them to be going anywhere for a bit.

6. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers (last year: 16)

Jimmy: Shanahan is the best offensive coordinator in the NFL masquerading as a head coach. Dude can scheme an offense, but when he and his team blame everything else but themselves for their shortcomings, that is an indictment on his leadership.

Evan: We got a lot of flack last year when the Niners' head coach was ranked 16th. The way Shanahan is able to continually win with what is basically the most injured team in the entire NFL is very impressive.

7. Mike Vrabel, Patriots

Geoff: Nobody can get a team to believe in itself like Vrabel. He coached a 9-7 Titans squad to the AFC Championship in just his second season and just coached a Patriots team that won four games in 2024 to the Super Bowl. He's had just one losing season in seven years, one of the few Bill Belichick disciples – player disciple, not coach – to succeed elsewhere.

Evan: No analysis here just a statement: he seems like an awesome guy to play for. The Patriots could have him in place for a decade with Drake Maye the next generation of fantasy darling at quarterback. They will probably win more Super Bowls.

8. Nick Sirianni, Eagles (last year: 2)

Jimmy: I hate that I have Sirianni eighth after the trash offensive product he put on the field last season, but it’s hard to ignore his success, and I just don’t love anyone on the list after him.

Evan: Jimmy is sort of right — his stats don't make sense. Sirianni is 62-27 and has never missed the playoffs. He's won a Super Bowl and has been to two. And his players gave him an "A" grade in the NFLPA's recent report card. I guess he's good at his job then?

Geoff: I struggled with this one. I dinged him for not being a play caller, and not be able to help his offense when it stunk last season. But I ranked him higher than Ben Johnson, which I hope I don't end up regretting.

9. DeMeco Ryans, Texans (last year: 12) .

Geoff: Three seasons as Texans HC. Three double-digit win seasons. Three playoff trips. Three trips to the divisional round. Two top-10 defenses, including the No. 1 overall. "Mufasa" is a born leader of men, and an excellent coach.

Evan: Ryans is sort of like Vrabel but with less experience. He feels like he is a future Super Bowl-winning head coach.

10 . John Harbaugh, Giants (last year: 4, with Ravens)

Jimmy: A quick comparison between Harbaugh and Mike McCarthy.

• Harbaugh: 180-113 (0.614) regular season, 13-11 (0.542) playoffs, 4 playoff wins since winning the Super Bowl in 2012.

• McCarthy: 174-112-2 (0.608) regular season, 11-11 (0.500) playoffs, 5 playoff wins since winning the Super Bowl in 2010.

Harbaugh is considered some great coach, and McCarthy a joke, but they're basically the same guy.



Geoff: This is criminally low for someone who has Harbaugh's resume. It's not easy winning long-term in the NFL. As Evan mentioned, this list feels more like a recent "power ranking" with major recency bias than an actual ranking of the league's best head coaches.

11. Dan Campbell, Lions (last year: 5)

Evan: Dan Campbell's Lions are sort of like Nick Sirianni's Eagles but with a lot more injuries (and maybe with less locker room drama).

Geoff: I like Campbell and he has surely turned that organization around, but he's won nothing, and some coaches ranked way lower on this list have accomplished way more.

12. Jim Harbaugh, Chargers (Last year: 6)

Geoff: John's brother has the eighth-highest win percentage (68%) of any NFL coach in the history of the game who has coached at least six seasons. His worst season is 8-8 and he's been to a Super Bowl, losing to his brother. He's taken the Chargers to the postseason twice in two years but lost both games. He'll need to win a playoff game year to avoid falling further down this list.

13. Matt LaFleur, Packers (last year: 10)

Jimmy: LaFleur has had a lot of talented teams to work with and he has had some good regular season records but hasn’t done jack in the playoffs.

Nick: While they can fall back on injuries a bit with this past season, I do feel like the Packers should be a lot better than what they are.

14 . Liam Coen, Jaguars (last year: 27)

Geoff: One of the branches of the Sean McVay tree, Coen did wonders for the Bucs offense as HC then showed his overall acumen as HC of the Jags, taking a team that had won four games in 2024 to 13 wins and the 3-seed. Despite an awkward press conference to start the job, Coen now gives off rising-star vibes.

15. Kevin O'Connell, Vikings (last year: 7)

Geoff: The "QB whisperer" fell eight spots because his whispers must have missed J.J. McCarthy. But despite the QB issues, the Vikings still finished 9-8 in an ultra-tough NFC North, so perhaps this tumble is a little harsh. However, O'Connell is 0-2 in the postseason and it doesn't look great that the QB he let walk away just won the Super Bowl.

Evan: I am wondering what will happen when the Vikings inevitably sign Kyler Murray to a one-year deal and win 13 games again. O'Connell should be getting a commission from his quarterback reclamation projects.

A look at who has moved the most in our rankings since last year

Biggest risers

Coach Team Position change Mike Macdonald Seahawks +17 Liam Coen Jaguars +13 Brian Schottenheimer Cowboys +12 Kyle Shanahan 49ers +10



Biggest drops Coach Team Position change Dan Quinn Commanders -9 Kevin O'Connell Vikings -8 Nick Sirianni Eagles -6 John Harbaugh Ravens/Giants -6 Jim Harbaugh Chargers -6

16. Mike McCarthy, Steelers

Geoff: Not sure why – as Jimmy mentioned – McCarthy is considered a joke, or even below several coaches who've never won anything. Along with a Super Bowl ring, McCarthy has 11 double-digit win seasons and 11 playoff wins. He's good enough for one of the greatest organizations in all of sports to hire him as head coach.

Evan: McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers reunited again. Maybe they can keep the legacy of mediocrity alive in the wake of Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh departure.

17 . Shane Steichen, Colts (last year: 21)

Jimmy: Steichen had the Colts’ offense humming behind… Daniel Jones! But it all fell apart after Jones got hurt and Indy pulled a literal grandfather off the street to play quarterback.

Nick: I feel like the general consensus with Shane Steichen's run in Indy is that the Colts' problems have much more to do with the front office and the roster they're giving him than anything he's called on the sidelines.

18. Dave Canales, Panthers (last year: 19)

Geoff: Anyone who can get the Panthers into the playoffs with Bryce Young at QB and one legit wide receiver deserves to be ranked in the top half of all NFL coaches.

19. Todd Bowles, Buccaneers (last year: 15)

Evan: Temple Tuff. I always root for fellow Owls' alum Todd Bowles — whose ride might be over in Tampa if the team can't find a new identity this season.

20. Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys (last year: 32)

Jimmy: I was fully expecting Schottenheimer to be a disaster, but he was much better than expected in his rookie season as Dallas’ head coach.

Nick: The Cowboys post-Micah Parsons trade didn't really have any expectations, but they weren't a total mess, and the players do seem to be genuinely buying into him.

21. Kellen Moore, Saints (last year: 24)

Jimmy: The Saints won four of their last five games under Moore. His players didn’t quit after a 2-10 start to the season, and he got something out of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

Evan: My mini "former recent Eagles offensive coordinator rankings" (we'll go with since Chip Kelly left town):

Shane Steichen (2021-22) Kellen Moore (2024) Frank Reich (2016-17) Brian Johnson (2023) Mike Groh (2018-19) Kevin Patullo (2025)

22. Dan Quinn, Commanders (last year: 13)

Nick: Washington fell apart, which was a shock to no one except for Washington fans. I remember during the NFC Championship last year, there was a bit where Quinn was getting praised for how much discipline he instilled in the Commanders as a key to their breakout. Yeah, they proceeded to play one of the most embarrassingly undisciplined games ever seen, as 55 points got poured down on them and Frankie Luvu repeatedly went flying over the line in an empty attempt to stop the Tush Push.

So, yeah, so much for that.

23. Kevin Stefanski, Falcons (last year: 22 with Vikings)

Geoff: I guess being a two-time NFL Coach of the Year – for the friggin' Browns – isn't good enough to be ranked higher than a guy who went 6-11 in his only year as head coach (Kellen Moore) and just one spot ahead of a guy who's never been a head coach. I give up ...

24. Klint Kubiak, Raiders

Nick: Won a Super Bowl commanding an offense with Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and a mean Kenneth Walker-led running game. Now he has his head coaching promotion where he's tasked with saving the Raiders... I mean, good luck with that.

25. Zac Taylor, Bengals (last year: 20)

Jimmy: After two deep playoff runs, Taylor has missed the playoffs three straight seasons.

Nick: I want to say I'm shocked Taylor has hung around for this long, but then again, this is the same organization that kept Marvin Lewis as its head coach way past his expiration date.

26. Jesse Minter, Ravens

Nick: He'll have a franchise quarterback pre-installed, but with the tough task of pushing a core that has continually hit a wall forward while doing so in the shadow of a long-established former coach. It's a good job, but also not a super enviable spot to be in when it comes to pressure.

27. Joe Brady, Bills

Evan: I thought it was really, really weird that the Bills fired Sean McDermott and then replaced him in house. It's not really a shakeup is it? If they wanted an outside voice, hire some new blood. Regardless, Josh Allen is a generational talent and he deserves to at least make it to a Super Bowl. A lot of his playoff losses aren't his fault.

28. Jeff Hafley, Dolphins

Evan: West Wing super fan here. Jeff Haffley (two f's) was the speaker of the house from 2003-2005, played by great character actor Stephen Culp. He famously stared down President Jed Bartlet over a government shutdown. The two sides eventually came to an agreement and everyone got along. What an aspiration. Anyway, a different Jeff Hafley is the new coach of the Dolphins and he won't have a lot to work with with Tua Tagovailoa likely gone and Tyreek Hill both old and also gone.

29. Robert Saleh, Titans

Jimmy: Weird hire.

Nick: It's gotta be a better situation for him than the Jets, right?

30. Todd Monken, Browns

Jimmy: Monken is a first-time NFL head coach at the age of 60.

Nick: Got a head coaching promotion where he's now tasked with saving the Cleveland Browns... I mean, good luck with that.

Fired and out

A look at where last year's fired coaches were ranked by us in 2025





Coach Team 2025 rank John Harbaugh Ravens 4 Sean McDermott Bills 8 Mike Tomlin Steelers 11 Pete Carroll Raiders 14 Kevin Stefanski Browns 22 Raheem Morris Falcons 25 Mike McDaniel Dolphins 26 Jonathan Gannon Cardinals 29 Brian Callahan Titans 30 Brian Daboll Giants 31

31. Mike LaFleur, Cardinals

Jimmy: Only a head coach because he’s part of the Shanahan/McVay tree.

Nick: Firing Jonathan Gannon and moving on from Kyler Murray is the Cardinals starting over, which just feels like a process they'll be doing again in two years with LaFleur here.

32 Aaron Glenn, Jets (last year: 28)

Evan: How does he still have a job? Poor Jets.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports