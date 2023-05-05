Former Eagle, Super Bowl LII hero Nick Foles released by Colts

With the Colts trying to transition into a new era, from one former Eagles offensive coordinator to the next, Nick Foles is back on the market.

Indianapolis announced the release of the journeyman quarterback and Eagles Super Bowl hero Friday afternoon, putting the 34-year old in search of his fourth team in five years.

Foles started two games for the Colts late last season, but by that point, Indy was falling apart. Frank Reich had been fired and interim coach Jeff Saturday was flailing for any sort of spark – shuffling between Foles, Matt Ryan, and Sam Ehlinger under center – with a struggling roster that was just trying to get the season over with.

Now the Colts are trying to move forward with Shane Steichen as head coach, Anthony Richardson as their QB of the future, and Gardner Minshew, another former Eagle, as his backup.

Since leaving the Eagles after the 2018 season for a big-money deal and starting job in Jacksonville that didn't pan out, Foles has stuck around as a steady backup/third-stringer for the Bears from 2020-2021 and then the Colts last season.

Of course, his finest hour will always be from 2017, when he returned to the Eagles as the backup for former starter Carson Wentz, then stepped in after Wentz's ACL tear to deliver the playoff run of a lifetime and the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl title, with him receiving Super Bowl MVP honors at the end of it all.

He's never quite maintained that magic since leaving Philadelphia, though there have been flashes, but there are definitely teams can stand to benefit from having Foles and his experience in their QB room.

Just don't hold your breath for another possible Eagles reunion though.

Jalen Hurts, after signing his five-year contract extension, is undoubtedly the franchise quarterback, Marcus Mariota was brought in to be his backup, and Ian Book and Tanner McKee are up to compete for the third spot.

The team has moved on and the roster space just isn't there.

But there still might be something for him to do here in Philly.

