NFL postpones Eagles' Week 15 game against Washington over COVID outbreak

It looks like Eagles fans are going to have to wait a couple of days longer to see their team play one of its biggest games of the season.

With playoff positioning on the line and just a few games remaining after this, the Eagles will be forced to now play three division games in 13 days after a COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team caused Sunday's Week 15 matchup at the Linc to be postponed until Tuesday at 7 p.m. (on FOX). The Eagles game was one of three, along with Raiders-Browns and Rams-Seahawks, to be moved by the league due to rising case counts among players as the omicron variant sweeps through the country.

"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL said in a statement released Friday afternoon. "We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community."

Obviously, this puts the Eagles in a difficult spot, as they're not the reason for the postponement but will be forced to suffer the consequences — the chief one being that they'll now have to face New York on just four days of rest — all the same. Beyond that, there's also the likelihood that some of Washington's COVID-positive players are able to test back in by Tuesday, not to mention the delay also could lead to new cases popping up on the Eagles.

For example, would it be fair to Philly if Jalen Hurts or others tested positive for Philly between Sunday and Tuesday, meaning they would've been active had the game been played when originally scheduled? What about if the extra days allow someone like Terry McLaurin the necessary time to return from his concussion (although the same can be said about Hurts and his ankle)? And the ripple effects extend even further, as another team the Eagles are battling for playoff position — the Vikings — will now get to face the Rams on a short week of their own, perhaps giving them a win they might not have otherwise earned.

Needless to say, Eagles players aren't happy...

Beyond what this means for the team and their quest to make the playoffs in Nick Sirianni's first year at the helm, there's also the impact it will have on fans holding tickets for this game.



There's been no word yet from the Eagles about potential refund options if you can't make the rescheduled date, but we'll keep you posted when any news comes down.

Stay tuned...

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports