July 29, 2023

Report: Ezekiel Elliott to visit with Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott could potentially be signing with the New England Patriots.

By Shamus Clancy
Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott breaks a tackle against the New England Patriots.

Ezekiel Elliott might finally be signing with a new team. After the Cowboys waved goodbye to Elliott earlier this offseason, the former First-Team All-Pro running back continues to go unsigned as the regular season inches closer. A new report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz indicates that Elliott is visiting the New England Patriots on Saturday:

The Patriots, of course, are the Eagles' Week 1 opponent this season. That September matchup could be a total blast from the past for the Birds because of Elliott's potential presence and the fact that Tom Brady's No. 12 will be retired in Foxboro that afternoon. 

Elliott seemingly tried to drum up interest in himself during this past free agency period, saying the Eagles are one of the team's he'd like to play for. Well, Zeke, it appears those feelings were not mutual. 

Elliott would be moving from Philadelphia's most-hated team to an organization that's just in the top three of that category. That's a step up, sure. I don't think Elliott has anything remaining in the tank, but, hey maybe he makes for a nice Immaculate Grid answer one day if this plays out. 

Shamus Clancy
