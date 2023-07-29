Report: Ezekiel Elliott to visit with Patriots

July 29, 2023
Ezekiel Elliott might finally be signing with a new team. After the Cowboys waved goodbye to Elliott earlier this offseason, the former First-Team All-Pro running back continues to go unsigned as the regular season inches closer. A new report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz indicates that Elliott is visiting the New England Patriots on Saturday:
Source: 2x All-Pro RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the #Patriots today.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 29, 2023
This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available.
Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts. pic.twitter.com/Qe62DFGc0r
Elliott seemingly tried to drum up interest in himself during this past free agency period, saying the Eagles are one of the team's he'd like to play for. Well, Zeke, it appears those feelings were not mutual.
Elliott would be moving from Philadelphia's most-hated team to an organization that's just in the top three of that category. That's a step up, sure. I don't think Elliott has anything remaining in the tank, but, hey maybe he makes for a nice Immaculate Grid answer one day if this plays out.
