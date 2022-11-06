More Sports:

November 06, 2022

NFL Sunday open thread, Week 9

By Jimmy Kempski
When Kirk Cousins vs. the Commanders is the most compelling game to the Eagles, maybe this is the day to bank some "family time credit."

If you are a "four for four" Philadelphia fan, your main focus of attention will now turn back to the Eagles after the Phillies' heartbreaking World Series loss to the Houston Astr*s. And, of course, the Birds already played their Week 9 game on Thursday night. For those of you discussing the rest of the action around the NFL, you may hate on whatever other teams bother you here. 

In case you missed our Week 9 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 9 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

  1. Vikings at Commanders
  2. Chargers at Falcons
  3. Dolphins at Bears
  4. Panthers at Bengals
  5. Packers at Lions
  6. Colts at Patri*ts
  7. Bills at Jets
  8. Raiders at Jaguars

Later games

  1. Seahawks at Cardinals
  2. Rams at Buccaneers

Primetime

  1. Titans at Chiefs (SNF)
  2. Ravens at Saints (MNF)

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below. 

