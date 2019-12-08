More Sports:

December 08, 2019

Live updates/open thread: Week 14 NFL Sunday games

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
While the Eagles don't play on Sunday this week, there are some excellent games on the slate, like Chiefs-Patri*ts, 49ers-Saints, and Seahawks-Rams.

For Philadelphia Eagles fans (and not at all for rest of the football-loving world), the main course will be Monday night, when the Birds will host the New York Giants in a must-win game, not just for playoff positioning, but also just for pride.

In case you missed our Week 14 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here

The slate of games:

Early games:

  1. Panthers at Falcons
  2. Ravens at Bills
  3. Bengals at Browns
  4. Washington at Packers
  5. Lions at Vikings
  6. 49ers at Saints
  7. Dolphins at Jets
  8. Colts at Buccaneers
  9. Broncos at Texans

Later games: 

  1. Chargers at Jaguars
  2. Titans at Raiders
  3. Chiefs at Patri*ts
  4. Steelers at Cardinals

Primetime:

  1. Seahawks at Rams, SNF
  2. Giants at Eagles, MNF (duh)

Feel free to discuss the full slate of games in the comments section below and follow along in our live tracker.

