NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: After win over Patriots, Bills are back in business

It must be December. The Bills are white hot again.

Behind three touchdowns from reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, the Bills overcame two deficits against the Patriots – including 21-0 – to score the ultra-important 35-31 win that ended New England's 10-game win streak and pulled the Bills within 1 game in the AFC East lead with three weeks to go.

The Broncos, after an impressive win over Green Bay, took another step closer to claiming the AFC's top seed. In the NFC, the Rams held off the Lions to stay atop the NFC, but their matchup against Seattle on Thursday night could swing the balance of power in the conference.

It's a fight to the finish over these last three weeks for division crowns and playoff seeding.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 1​5 power rankings:

1. Los Angeles Rams (11-3): Hammy injury to WR Davante Adams in big win vs. Lions comes at terrible time – Seattle on Thursday night, top seed in jeopardy.

Last week: 1

2. Denver Broncos (11-2): Enormous win over Packers for 11th straight. Best team in AFC, without a doubt.

Last week: 2

3. Seattle Seahawks (11-3): Hung on vs. Philip Rivers, Colts to nip at Rams heels for NFC west title, top seed.

Last week: 3

4. New England Patriots (11-3): Blew 21-0 lead vs. Bills, and now AFC East title becomes 2-team race. Can Pats hang on?

Last week: 4

5. Green Bay Packers (9-4-1): Loss to Broncos no biggie ... loss of Micah Parsons (ACL) major threat to Super Bowl contention.

Last week: 5

6. Chicago Bears (10-4): Can reclaim NFC North lead and 2 seed with win over Packers.

Last week: 6

7. Houston Texans (9-5): Blew out Cards for 6th straight win. Dangerous team right now, have allowed more than 20 points once since Week 9.

Last week: 8

8. Buffalo Bills (10-4): Came back twice in tremendous win that snapped Pats' 10-game win streak. QB Josh Allen has 9 TDs in 3-game win streak. Major force again.

Last week: 12

9: Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4): Big game at #2 Broncos while Texans play hapless Raiders. Will there be a new AFC South leader?

Last week: 9

10. San Francisco 49ers (10-4): Believe it or not, can still win NFC South and get NFC top seed, with fading Colts on deck.

Last week: 10

11. Los Angeles Chargers (10-4): Have allowed 15.3 PPG in 3-game win streak. Keep getting just enough from offense to win.

Last week: 11

12. Philadelphia Eagles (9-5): Major bounce-back vs. Raiders. Need strong finish, and help, to get top-two seed.

Last week: 13

13. Detroit Lions (8-6): Loss to Rams puts them on shaky ground with Steelers next. Need win to stay close to last Wild Card spot.

Last week: 7

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6): QB Aaron Rodgers' December: 46-of-61 for 508 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, 116.0 passer rating in wins over Ravens, Fins.

Last week: 14

15. Baltimore Ravens (7-7): Defense finally returned in shutout of Bengals. Tough sked ahead: Patriots, Packers, Steelers.

Last week: 15

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7): Thrown under bus by HC Todd Bowles after consecutive losses to Saints, Falcons. How will Bucs respond in first of two vs. Panthers?

Last week: 16

17. Indianapolis Colts (8-6): Great effort by Grandpa Phil, but brutal sked left vs. Niners, Jags, Texans. Could one-time #1 team miss playoffs?.

Last week: 17

18. Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1): Loss to Vikings all but sealed their season. There's always next year!

Last week: 18

19. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7): Season's over, but bigger concern is QB Patrick Mahomes' comeback from ACL surgery. Is Chiefs dynasty dead?

Last week: 19

20. Carolina Panthers (7-7): Played "hold my beer" with Bucs by losing to Saints. NFC South will be decided Week 18 – Panthers-Bucs II.

Last week: 20

21. Minnesota Vikings (6-8): Played spoiler with win vs. Cowboys, and enjoyed it. Can win third straight vs. Giants.

Last week: 24

22. Miami Dolphins (6-8): Crashed back to Earth in loss to Steelers. Will be looking for a QB in offseason for sure.

Last week: 21

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-11): Season can't end soon enough for Cards, losers of 6 straight and 11 of 12.

Last week: 22

24. Cincinnati Bengals (4-10): QB Joe Burrow will play out another disappointing season in Cincy.

Last week: 23

25. Washington Commanders (4-10): Bounced back from 31-0 loss to Vikes by beating Giants. Will try to play spoiler vs. Eagles.

Last week: 25

26. New Orleans Saints (4-10): Two straight wins with Jets, Titans, Falcons to finish. Can they get to 7-10? QB Tyler Shough looking legit.

Last week: 26

27. New York Jets (3-11): Saints are last winnable game with Bills, Patriots after.

Last week: 27

28. Atlanta Falcons (5-9): Can they sustain momentum from Bucs upset vs. bad Cardinals team?

Last week: 28

29. New York Giants (2-12): Were talking about running table and lost to lowly Commanders. They're only running to another top-5 pick.

Last week: 29

30. Tennessee Titans (2-12): Can they score an upset vs. Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs?

Last week: 30

31. Cleveland Browns (3-11): No. 1 overall pick in play with Bills up next, followed by Steelers, Bengals. Could easily finish 3-14.

Last week: 31

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12): 8 straight losses with Texans up. Not great for the Silver and Black.

Last week: 32

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports