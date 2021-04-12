NHL trade deadline live: Will Flyers make a trade or stand pat?

UPDATE [10:20] — As things head up with the deadline a mere hours away, the Flyers are reportedly doing some deep thinking on forward Scott Laughton.

Laughton is set to become a free agent this summer and has 17 points so far this season through 38 games. He is 26, and has never scored more than .55 points per game in a season — and has played more than 70 games in a (full) season only three times since entering the league in 2012.

From earlier...

After surrendering an early 2-0 lead, the Flyers — desperate to hang around for a playoff spot in the Eastern Division — jumped ahead 3-2 after a Shayne Gostisbehere goal in the third period Sunday against the lowly Sabres.

With the NHL trade deadline looming, a win Sunday would have put the Flyers just two points out of the final playoff spot. The win could have been enough to make a case for the team to at least stand pat, if not add a piece, before the Monday deadline.

But, as has become routine this season, the Flyers allowed three unanswered goals in the game's final four minutes and fell back into sixth place in the division. According to Money Puck, Philly has less than a 10% chance of making the postseason.

Would you trade away assets to try and make a push this spring based on what you've seen on the ice lately?

The Flyers likely won't, and their loss adds to the chances that standing pat may not be good enough. Several household names have been the subject of trade rumors over the last few weeks, like Scott Laughton, Nolan Patrick, Michael Raffl and Goshisbehere.

Will the Flyers stand pat prior to the 3 p.m deadline, hoping that their roster as currently constructed can make a push in the season's final 15 games? They will need to pass the Rangers, with whom they are tied in the standings and play two more times, and the Bruins, who are four points ahead and hold two games in hand (and who they do not play again). It's a tall task, but the Flyers certainly have overcome worse.

The team also could be wise to take this opportunity to gain some future assets while getting rid of players unlikely to re-sign here, as well as to open playing time for youngsters in the AHL.

Teams in the East have already been making small upgrades, while the Devils have started selling:

Team Acquired Devils 3rd round pick (for Jonas Siegenthaler) Bruins Mike Rilley (for '22 3rd round pick) Islanders Braydon Coburn (for '22 7th round pick)





Whatever they do, we'll keep tabs on it right here all day long with updates and with our live NHL trade deadline tracker just below.

