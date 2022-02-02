Nick Foles trolls Tom Brady over Super Bowl handshake snub

Tom Brady retired from the NFL on Tuesday, ending a 22-year career that included seven Super Bowl titles and three Most Valuable Player awards.

Many athletes and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the future Hall of Famer. Among those who heaped praise upon Brady was former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, and he decided to poke fun at a Super Bowl moment that still sticks in the minds of Birds fans.

"Much respect Tom. Unbelievable career. Best of luck with your next chapter," Foles wrote in a social media post shared on Twitter and Instagram.

On the surface, it appears as a simple, straight-forward tribute to the greatest quarterback ever. But the posts were each accompanied by a photo of Foles and Brady shaking hands at Super Bowl Opening Night in Minneapolis four years ago.

The picture, of course, harkens back to the moments after the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. Brady notoriously did not shake Foles' hand, quickly leaving the field. It's customary for the opposing quarterbacks to shake hands, embrace and chat on the field after a game, particularly the Super Bowl.

In the months after the Eagles' win, Brady still hadn't reached out to Foles to congratulate the Super Bowl MVP. But Foles has continued to take the high road regarding the handshake snub.



"We both have a lot going on in our lives, in time," Foles said in 2018. "We practiced with the Patriots a few years ago and I got to chat with Tom and he's a great guy. Everyone makes a really big deal about it but it's not really a big deal at all. I've talked to him before. He's a guy I have always looked up to. You have to admire someone who's one of the greatest ever and still going strong."

During a press conference ahead of the Eagles-Bucs NFC playoff game last month, Brady said he wasn't aware that Eagles fans were obsessed with his failure to shake hands with Foles.

"No, I'm not," Brady said. "I'm not. I've shaken Nick's hand plenty of times, though. So I have a lot of respect for Nick. I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that, because sometimes I get a little pissed out there. But for the most part I try to be a good sport."

But Eagles fans are quick to point out that Brady also didn't shake Foles' hand after Tampa Bay lost a game last season against the Chicago Bears.

Foles may not end his career with seven Super Bowl rings, three MVPs and a Hall of Fame bust in Canton, Ohio, but he can proudly say he kept Brady from winning eight titles by bringing the Eagles their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

And Foles will always have the bragging rights over who was the better pass-catcher.