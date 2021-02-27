More News:

February 27, 2021

FBI identify suspect who allegedly sprayed chemicals at N.J. Capitol Police officer before his death

Officials launched an investigation after Officer Brian Sicknick died following the Jan. 6, pro-Trump attack at the U.S. Capitol

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Brian-Sicknick-capitol-riot-death Jerry Habraken/via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Officials said Friday they identified a potential assailant who sprayed Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray before his death.

Federal investigators identified a suspect from video footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who may have been responsible for the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Sicknick, a 42-year-old from South River, New Jersey, died after the riot at the Capitol and investigators have struggled to determine his exact cause of death and whether someone could be criminally charged in connection to it.

Investigators say video footage appears to show someone spraying a chemical irritant like bear spray at Sicknick and other law enforcement personnel, The New York Times reported. The video also showed the potential assailant talking about spraying the officers with bear spray beforehand.

The FBI has not yet released the name of the alleged attacker, and it's likely they will charge them with assault instead of murder, based on the video evidence, officials say.

Bear spray, pepper spray and mace are classified as nonlethal, though they can cause reactions to people with underlying conditions, as well as disorientation.

The day of the riot, officers were heard screaming over police audio from the attack that members of the mob were spraying bear spray at them, CNN reported.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman told Republican Senator Mitt Romney that "he had to breathe a lot of bear spray and tear gas and that he was nauseated," Romney said to reporters earlier this month. 

Sicknick's autopsy and toxicology reports have not been released to the public, which is rare, the Washington Post reported. The Capitol Police said in a statement following his death he died "due to injuries sustained while on duty."

"We are awaiting the toxicology results and continue to work with other government agencies regarding the death investigation," Capitol Police said Friday in a statement.

Officials initially said Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher and thought he may have died of blunt force trauma. However, after further investigation, they said it was not the cause of his death.

The FBI released screenshots of people visible in the video over the past month in the hopes of identifying them. 

So far, more than 300 people have been charged in connection with the pro-Trump attack at the Capitol last month, Acting deputy attorney general John Carlin said.

More than 100 police officers were injured in the riot — 15 of which required hospitalization.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Washington D.C. Riot Police US Capitol

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers show glimpse of playoff-caliber defense in win over Dallas Mavericks
Sixers-Mavs-Simmons-Luka_022621_usat

Illness

Wharton student's new website, FindAShot, hopes to ease manic search for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
FindAShot COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

What they're saying: Bold offseason moves for Eagles, upgrading the WR spot (again) and more
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Comedians

Comedian John Mulaney checks out of Pennsylvania rehab center
John Mulaney Rehab

Transportation

Glassboro-Camden light rail proposal takes next step in South Jersey
Glassboro Camden Line Main

Entertainment

BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring
Floating Tiki Bar in Ocean City

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 910 Latimer St

FOR SALE! For sale! 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ 3 underground parking spots and a private rooftop terrace steps away Philadelphia's from hospitals, cultural institutions, and business districts. 3,456 sqft | $1,275,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2032 Walnut st

FOR RENT! 3 bed townhome offering brand new laminate floors throughout living room and beautifully updated kitchen. Natural light floods the space from oversized windows overlooking Walnut Street. 1,700 sqft | $3,600 per month
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved