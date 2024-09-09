Suspect in custody, multiple schools closed in South Jersey following online threat

September 09, 2024
A suspect is in custody after a threat on social media led multiple schools to close Monday in New Jersey.
In a since-deleted post, the suspect said there would be shootings at five schools: Woodbury Junior-Senior High School, Thomas Bowe Middle School, Holy Angels Catholic School, Haddon Heights Junior-Senior High School and Oak Valley School. Woodbury Police said the suspect is a juvenile.
"We are aware of the recent threats made against our schools and are actively investigating the situation. We are collaborating closely with school officials to ensure the safety and security of our community," Woodbury Police wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.
Deptford Township Police also said they're investigating alongside other local police departments and South Jersey State Police.
Woodbury City Public Schools and Deptford Township School District said that they're closed Monday in light of the threats. Both also canceled transportation services and after-school activities. Glassboro School District said it would remain open but has an increased police presence. Haddon Heights School District and Holy Angels have not made any public announcements about the threats or a potential closure, although Haddon Heights Police said they would be on campus Monday.
"While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are exercising extreme caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families," Woodbury City Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Bell wrote in a statement. "Please be assured that school safety remains our top priority, and we are taking every precaution necessary to maintain a secure environment."
Anyone with knowledge of the incident is being asked to contact police at 609-221-6721.