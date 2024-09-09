Suspect in custody, multiple schools closed in South Jersey following online threat

A suspect is in custody after a threat on social media led multiple schools to close Monday in New Jersey.

In a since-deleted post, the suspect said there would be shootings at five schools: Woodbury Junior-Senior High School, Thomas Bowe Middle School, Holy Angels Catholic School, Haddon Heights Junior-Senior High School and Oak Valley School. Woodbury Police said the suspect is a juvenile.

"We are aware of the recent threats made against our schools and are actively investigating the situation. We are collaborating closely with school officials to ensure the safety and security of our community," Woodbury Police wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

Deptford Township Police also said they're investigating alongside other local police departments and South Jersey State Police.