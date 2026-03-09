More News:

March 09, 2026

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit bus near Independence Mall

The 50-year-old man's death, which occurred Sunday night, remains under investigation, police say.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
A 50-year-old man was fatally struck by a NJ Transit bus near Independence Mall on Sunday night, police say.

A 50-year-old man died Sunday night after being struck by a NJ Transit bus in Old City, police said.

The man was struck at 5:50 p.m. on Arch Street, near Independence Mall, police said. His name has not been released.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Philadelphia Fire Department's Medic Unit at 5:55 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Philadelphia Fire Department's Medic Unit at 5:55 p.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the man's death. NJ Transit declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

