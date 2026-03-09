Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit bus near Independence Mall

A 50-year-old man died Sunday night after being struck by a NJ Transit bus in Old City, police said.

The man was struck at 5:50 p.m. on Arch Street, near Independence Mall, police said. His name has not been released.

MORE: Pennsylvania state trooper fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in Chester County

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Philadelphia Fire Department's Medic Unit at 5:55 p.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the man's death. NJ Transit declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.