Watch: NJ Transit door was left wide open while train, passengers zipped along

The Northeast Corridor line of NJ Transit can get a bit crowded as it connects people from Trenton, N.J. to New York City’s Penn Station, and sometimes riders (myself included) end up standing by the doors in between the seating areas.

That happened to one transit rider on Tuesday morning, who encountered an uncommon… “feature” in that mid-train area:

Sure, it beats looking at train advertisements, but we’re pretty sure train doors aren’t supposed to do that while the train is in motion.

By the end of the video, it looks like the train is fairly close to the ground, but it begins with the train crossing an overpass above a road.

The entire thing was not ideal, although the other passengers in the car didn’t seem too bothered. Seasoned transit riders really have seen it all.

The official NJ Transit Twitter account reached out to the Twitter user, whose display name is GIO, and figured out which train had decided to add a little risk to their commute:

A spokesman for NJ Transit told NJ.com the company took the northbound train out of service when it arrived at Penn Station.