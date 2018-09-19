More News:

September 19, 2018

Watch: NJ Transit door was left wide open while train, passengers zipped along

The Northeast Corridor car added a little too much excitement to the morning commute

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation NJ Transit
NJ Transit train Adam E. Moreira/via Wikipedia

A NJ Transit train is seen here entering a station in New Brunswick, N.J.

The Northeast Corridor line of NJ Transit can get a bit crowded as it connects people from Trenton, N.J. to New York City’s Penn Station, and sometimes riders (myself included) end up standing by the doors in between the seating areas.

That happened to one transit rider on Tuesday morning, who encountered an uncommon… “feature” in that mid-train area:

Sure, it beats looking at train advertisements, but we’re pretty sure train doors aren’t supposed to do that while the train is in motion. 

By the end of the video, it looks like the train is fairly close to the ground, but it begins with the train crossing an overpass above a road.

The entire thing was not ideal, although the other passengers in the car didn’t seem too bothered. Seasoned transit riders really have seen it all.

The official NJ Transit Twitter account reached out to the Twitter user, whose display name is GIO, and figured out which train had decided to add a little risk to their commute:

A spokesman for NJ Transit told NJ.com the company took the northbound train out of service when it arrived at Penn Station.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation NJ Transit New Jersey Public Transit New York Penn Station Trains Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Recycling

Stop recycling takeout containers, Philadelphia – but go ahead and leave caps on water bottles
Philadelphia what can be recycled

Eagles

Eagles vs. Colts: Five matchups to watch
091918TYHilton

Business

Here's a look inside Sprouts Farmers Market at Lincoln Square
Carroll - Sprouts Farmers Market

Food & Drink

Manayunk restaurant offering specialty cakes infused with alcohol
Boozy Cake at SOMO Restaurant

Sixers

Sixers promote former player Elton Brand to general manager
091818_elton-brand_usat

Senior Health

Day-tripping to the dispensary: Seniors in pain hop aboard the canna-bus
09182018_Bud&Bloom

Escapes

Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.