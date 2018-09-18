SEPTA trolley collision was likely caused by operator's fatigue, repeated doses of Benadryl

A report from the National Transportation Safety Board concluded a January 2017 SEPTA trolley collision that injured nearly 50 people was likely caused by an overly-fatigued operator who had taken “repeated doses” of Benadryl.

The collision took place at 38th Street and Lancaster Avenue on the afternoon of Jan. 4, 2017. One trolley car crashed into a stationary trolley car that was stopped ahead. Both were heading westbound.

The NTSB announced the next day it would investigate the incident:

The report, which was filed Sept. 11, determined neither trolley had exceeded the speed limit of 10 mph, despite passenger reports at the time conjecturing the trolley that initiated the collision had been speeding.

According to the report, the operator’s failure to slow and stop his trolley before colliding with the stopped trolley was "because of his impairment from fatigue and the sedating effects of the repeated doses of over-the-counter antihistamine diphenhydramine."

Diphenhydramine is the active ingredient found in Benadryl.

The report also indicated the trolley operator was ill during the collision, which “negatively affected his medical fitness for duty.”

The total estimated damage from the collision, the NTSB reported, was $60,000.

PhillyVoice has reached out to SEPTA for comment.

