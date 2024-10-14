More News:

October 14, 2024

NJ Transit train crash in Burlington County kills operator, injures 23 others

A River Line train struck a fallen tree in Mansfield Township just after 6 a.m. Monday, officials say. An investigation is ongoing.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
nj transit river line crash Jim Walsh/Courier-Post; USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A NJ Transit River Line train crashed into a fallen tree early Monday morning in Burlington County, killing a train operator and injuring 23 others, authorities say. Above, a file photo of the River Line.

One person was killed and 23 people were injured when a New Jersey Transit River Line train crashed in Burlington County early Monday morning, authorities said.

The train struck a downed tree in Mansfield Township just north of Roebling station shortly after 6 a.m., according to a NJ Transit spokesperson

"Of the 42 customers on board, 23 sustained non life-threatening injuries, mostly minor," NJ Transit said in a statement. "The train operator is confirmed deceased."

The injured people were transported to the hospital, and the other passengers were accommodated by a bus. NJ Transit Police are investigating the crash. 

As of 7:48 a.m., River Line service was suspended in both directions between Trenton and Florence stations due to downed trees across the tracks near Roebling. Substitute bus service is being provided, NJ Transit said. Roads were also closed in the area, including the southbound side of Route 130 in Burlington County.

The NJ Transit River Line is a light rail that connects Camden and Trenton. 

The headline and body of this story were updated to reflect new information on the number of people injured in the crash.

