More News:

January 13, 2026

Nordstrom Rack to open new stores in Exton and Media this fall

The discount retailer is expanding its presence in the region, including two other locations planned in South Jersey.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Shopping
Nordstrom Rack Stores Alana Edgin/Imagn Images

Nordstrom Rack will open stores this fall at the Main Street at Exton shopping center in Chester County and the Promenade at Granite Run in Media, Delaware County.

Nordstrom Rack, the discount offshoot of the luxury department store chain, plans to open locations this year in Media and Exton to add to its presence in the Philadelphia region, the Seattle-based chain said.

Nordstrom Rack is known for its off-price selection of name-brand apparel and accessories, from Nike and Adidas to designer brands like Prada, Gucci and Burberry. Some items at Nordstrom Rack are marked down as much as 70% from prices at other retailers.

MORE: Wawa's shelfless, all-digital store at Drexel University to close Jan. 21

The 30,000-square-foot store planned in Exton will open in the Main Street at Exton shopping center near the intersection of Routes 30 and 100. Other stores at the shopping center include Walmart, Sephora, Barnes & Noble, Athleta and Michaels. Wolfson Group, which owns Main Street at Exton, called Nordstrom Rack a "fantastic addition" to its mix of tenants.

In Media, Nordstrom Rack will open another 30,000-square-foot store at the Promenade at Granite Run, the former mall that was turned into a shopping center and residences at Route 1 and Middletown Road. Other stores there include Boscov's, Kohl's, Ikea and TJ Maxx.

The two openings, both planned in the fall, add to Nordstrom Rack's announcements last year that they will be opening stores in Marlton and Deptford in South Jersey around the same time. The four new stores will bring the retailer's total in the region to nine, including locations on Chestnut Street in Center City and at shopping centers in King of Prussia, Willow Grove, Cherry Hill and Langhorne.

Nordstrom also has larger department stores at the King of Prussia Mall and Cherry Hill Mall.

"We look forward to being a part of the Exton and Media communities and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," Nordstrom Rack President Gemma Lionello said in a statement. "We're excited to grow our footprint in these regions and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Nordstrom went private in May in a bid to escape economic pressures affecting other department stores and the retail sector more broadly. Erik and Pete Nordstrom, the fourth-generation leaders of the company, kept a majority ownership stake as part of the acquisition.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Shopping Media Nordstrom Exton

Videos

Featured

Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Government

City hopes 2026 will be turning point for LOVE Park's 'flying saucer'

love park center

Festivals

Philly Bierfest returns Feb. 28 with German-style beer, food and live music

Bierfest Beer 2026

Health Stories

Montgomery County man survives rare, flesh-eating bacterial infection that caused sepsis, kidney failure

Necrotizing Fasciitis Peter Atkinson

Food & Drink

These local movie theaters are giving out free popcorn on Jan. 19

Free popcorn

Festivals

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Center City later this month

Villain Arts Tattoo Festival Main Image

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved