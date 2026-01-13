Nordstrom Rack to open new stores in Exton and Media this fall

Nordstrom Rack, the discount offshoot of the luxury department store chain, plans to open locations this year in Media and Exton to add to its presence in the Philadelphia region, the Seattle-based chain said.

Nordstrom Rack is known for its off-price selection of name-brand apparel and accessories, from Nike and Adidas to designer brands like Prada, Gucci and Burberry. Some items at Nordstrom Rack are marked down as much as 70% from prices at other retailers.

MORE: Wawa's shelfless, all-digital store at Drexel University to close Jan. 21

The 30,000-square-foot store planned in Exton will open in the Main Street at Exton shopping center near the intersection of Routes 30 and 100. Other stores at the shopping center include Walmart, Sephora, Barnes & Noble, Athleta and Michaels. Wolfson Group, which owns Main Street at Exton, called Nordstrom Rack a "fantastic addition" to its mix of tenants.

In Media, Nordstrom Rack will open another 30,000-square-foot store at the Promenade at Granite Run, the former mall that was turned into a shopping center and residences at Route 1 and Middletown Road. Other stores there include Boscov's, Kohl's, Ikea and TJ Maxx.

The two openings, both planned in the fall, add to Nordstrom Rack's announcements last year that they will be opening stores in Marlton and Deptford in South Jersey around the same time. The four new stores will bring the retailer's total in the region to nine, including locations on Chestnut Street in Center City and at shopping centers in King of Prussia, Willow Grove, Cherry Hill and Langhorne.

Nordstrom also has larger department stores at the King of Prussia Mall and Cherry Hill Mall.

"We look forward to being a part of the Exton and Media communities and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," Nordstrom Rack President Gemma Lionello said in a statement. "We're excited to grow our footprint in these regions and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."



Nordstrom went private in May in a bid to escape economic pressures affecting other department stores and the retail sector more broadly. Erik and Pete Nordstrom, the fourth-generation leaders of the company, kept a majority ownership stake as part of the acquisition.