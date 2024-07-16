Man charged with killing fellow patient in Norristown State Hospital

A man is accused of killing his roommate in the Norristown State Hospital psychiatric facility, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office and Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday evening.

Kyle Samuels-Robey, 34, is facing charges of first-degree murder and third-degree murder for the death of Jacob Gonzalez, 25, in an altercation over books on Sunday evening, according to court documents.

According to the investigation by state police and Montgomery County detectives, Samuels-Robey and Gonzalez shared a patient room. A hospital employee observed both patients on their beds around 9:30 p.m. Three minutes later, Samuels-Robey approached two nurses, asking for ice for his swollen hands. Gonzalez was slumped on his bed and unresponsive.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a 911 call by a hospital staff member at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The staff member reported that Gonzalez was found non-responsive. Gonzalez was taken to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.



An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Monday concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to compression of the neck, ruling the death a homicide.

Court documents show that Samuels-Robey admitted to the two nurses that he "beat up" and "choked out" Gonzales due to Gonzales throwing his books.

Samuels-Robey was transferred to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25 at 10 a.m.