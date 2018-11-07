More News:

November 07, 2018

Two dogs found locked in basement of abandoned Norristown home

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Animal Cruelty
Charlie's Crusaders Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue/Facebook

Bear is one of two dogs found in an abandoned property in Norristown. Peanut, who was also in the basement, did not survive.

One dog is dead and a second is fighting for its life after the pair were found abandoned and emaciated in the basement of a Norristown property last weekend.

The dogs, named Peanut and Bear, were heard underfoot by construction workers renovating a property in the 200 block of Franklin Street on Sunday morning. 

Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue, a non-profit volunteer organization that serves Southeastern Pennsylvania, was notified of the two dogs and reported to the scene to find they had been left in shocking conditions.

Peanut, a female, died after going into cardiac arrest once she had been transferred to an emergency clinic. Bear remains in critical condition stemming from respiratory problems and malnourishment.

“We are devastated we lost Peanut and our hearts are broken,” Charlie's Crusaders wrote.

Bear's condition continues to improve.

"Our boy is fighting and we will do everything in our power to make sure he survives," the rescue said.

There was no immediate indication of who left the dogs in the basement and how long they had been there. The case remains under investigation.

Those who wish to make a donation to support Bear's recovery and Charlie's Crusaders can do so here.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Animal Cruelty Norristown Dogs Animal Neglect Animal Rescue Animal Abuse Montgomery County

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in closer Craig Kimbrel
110718_Craig-Kimbrel_usat

Election 2018

Three suburban Philly women headed to U.S. House
11062018_scanlon_dean_houlahan

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
110618EzekielElliott

Fitness

This playlist will get you through your last training runs before the Philly Marathon
Carroll - Running in Philadelphia

Election 2018

It's possible every Philly ward exceeded 2014's voter turnout, according to one tracker
Carroll - Midterm Elections

Food & Drink

Fork serving afternoon tea this holiday season
Afternoon tea at Fork

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.