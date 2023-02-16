More than $13,000 raised for owner of car flipped by rowdy Eagles fans

As Philadelphia police search for suspects involved in an unruly, pre-Super Bowl block party last Sunday, supporters are rallying behind the owner of a car that was overturned and damaged in the chaos.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $13,000 for Temple University alumnus and longtime Arlington Street resident Richard Pierce, whose car was vandalized along the 1700 block of the side street just west of campus. The crowdfunding campaign was organized by Temple students who live on Arlington Street.

"This is completely unacceptable. As fellow members of this community, this is a violation that needs to be corrected," the students wrote on the GoFundMe page. "As a street we will be raising money for Rick and we are looking for more help. Rick has lived on Arlington street since 1995. He graduated from Temple in 1974 and earned his graduate degree in 1988. There is no excuse for these actions committed especially for unsuspecting individuals that live in the community."

Video of the incident spread widely on social media, prompting community outrage and disappointment from Temple officials, who had urged students to celebrate responsibly.

Pierce, a retired teacher and veteran, told 6ABC that he's been contacted by Mayor Jim Kenney and is overwhelmed by the support he's received from the community. More than 890 donations had been made by early Thursday morning.

"It really touched me. Actually, it brought me to tears," said Pierce, 70. "I never cry. I was really shocked by it all. I didn't expect all of this."

The crowdfunding campaign began with a goal of $1,000, but has far surpassed that in the days since the incident.

"This is a very turbulent time for the Temple community and the events over the past few days have not only been reassuring but inspiring," the organizers wrote. "We will be closing donations and giving Richard the funds at the end of the week."

Two of the suspects involved in the incident have turned themselves in to police, 6ABC reported. They are Nicholas Faraglia, 21, of Clifton Heights, Edward Pearce, 23, of Aldon. They will be charged with criminal mischief, riot and related offenses.

Authorities are searching for seven other suspects. Those who are Temple students also could face discipline from the university, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadlephia police tip line at 215-686-TIPS and email the Temple Investigations Unit at Investigations@temple.edu.