July 22, 2024

Man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly decapitating seagull in North Wildwood

Franklin Ziegler, 29, of Cape May, is accused of kiling the bird in front of people at Morey's Piers.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Franklin Zeigler, 29, of Cape May, is charged with animal cruelty for allegedly decapitating a seagull at Morey's Piers in North Wildwood on July 6.

A Cape May man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly decapitating a seagull in North Wildwood.

Franklin Ziegler, 29, allegedly killed the bird by removing its head while on the boardwalk at Morey's Piers on July 6, investigators said Monday. They did not provide details about how he allegedly decapitated the bird. 

When officers arrived on the boardwalk, Ziegler allegedly became irate and was uncooperative, police said. He initially was taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police gathered witness statements and photographs during a follow-up investigation to figure out what happened to the seagull, resulting in the third-degree animal cruelty charge.

Ziegler was placed on a summons for the charges and released pending a future court date.

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

