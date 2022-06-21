More Events:

June 21, 2022

Pop-up market in Northern Liberties to feature over 70 vendors, beer from Yards Brewing

Now + Then's first summer event is taking place on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Festival Markets
Now + Then Summer Provided images/Now + Then Marketplace

Now + Then Marketplace will give Philadelphians the opportunity to support the city's artisans, craftspeople and other small businesses this summer through a series of three events this summer. This image is from a previous marketplace.

Now + Then Marketplace, a pop-up shop that features vendors from the Philadelphia region, is hosting its first summer event in Northern Liberties this weekend.

Sunkissed Shops is taking place on Saturday, June 25 in the vacant storefront below the Block at SoNo, an apartment complex at 456 N 5th St. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features over 70 vendors, beer from Yards Brewing Co. and food stands.

Vendors include GB Jewelry, a West Philly artist who specializes in hand-crafted earrings and Nahcroll, an illustrator who makes prints in the style of "Tintin" comics.

Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine is serving its Vietnamese fusion and Sweet T & Co. will be selling baked goods, including cookies and cupcakes.

Yards Brewing, who helped organize the event, is selling beer at the market, as well as its tasting room down the block at 500 Spring Garden St.

An art piece that will be on display during the market is being curated by Fjord Gallery, a collective which helps emerging artists with exhibitions, projects and collaborations.

"I think people should be interested in coming out to our markets this summer because now more than ever we need to support local small businesses," said Steph Irwin, the event planner behind Now + Then. "Stimulating local economy while checking out new spaces within our city is not only rewarding but fun! That's our goal this summer, to create fun, vibrant places that benefit the community."

Now + Then's next pop-up is taking place on July 9 and 10 in front of Thunderbird Salvage, a thrift shop at 2441 Frankford Ave. in Kensington. Real Deal Flea runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with over 60 vendors, including TropiPup, an artisanal dog treat baker, and South Philly Savonnerie, which makes high-end soaps and toiletries.

The marketplace is also holding a pop-up on Aug. 6 at one of the city's biggest events this season, Oval XP. From 12 to 6 p.m. at Eakins Oval on the Ben Franklin Parkway, over 100 vendors will gather in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the largest market of the summer.

Each of Now + Then's events are free to attend and are family and dog friendly.

Sunkissed Shops

Saturday, June 25
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free, food and drink pay-as-you-go
The Block at SoNo
456 N 5th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festival Markets Philadelphia Summer Food Pop Up Spaces Craftsmanship Artists Small Businesses

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly, Pa. suburbs could face beer shortage as distributors union strikes ahead of July Fourth
Beer Strike Philly

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Illness

Women are more likely to get long COVID than men, research shows
Long COVID research

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers 'in the mix' for PJ Tucker, 'interested' in Eric Gordon
PJ-Tucker-Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Heat-05052022-UST

Books

Ya Fav Trashman to publish children's book about importance of clean communities
YaFavTrashman Children's Book

Festivals

The Bourse to host free block parties before Welcome America concerts at Independence Mall
Bourse Food Hall Independence Mall

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved