Pop-up market in Northern Liberties to feature over 70 vendors, beer from Yards Brewing

Now + Then Marketplace, a pop-up shop that features vendors from the Philadelphia region, is hosting its first summer event in Northern Liberties this weekend.



Sunkissed Shops is taking place on Saturday, June 25 in the vacant storefront below the Block at SoNo, an apartment complex at 456 N 5th St. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features over 70 vendors, beer from Yards Brewing Co. and food stands.

Vendors include GB Jewelry, a West Philly artist who specializes in hand-crafted earrings and Nahcroll, an illustrator who makes prints in the style of "Tintin" comics.

Angie's Vietnamese Cuisine is serving its Vietnamese fusion and Sweet T & Co. will be selling baked goods, including cookies and cupcakes.

Yards Brewing, who helped organize the event, is selling beer at the market, as well as its tasting room down the block at 500 Spring Garden St.

An art piece that will be on display during the market is being curated by Fjord Gallery, a collective which helps emerging artists with exhibitions, projects and collaborations.

"I think people should be interested in coming out to our markets this summer because now more than ever we need to support local small businesses," said Steph Irwin, the event planner behind Now + Then. "Stimulating local economy while checking out new spaces within our city is not only rewarding but fun! That's our goal this summer, to create fun, vibrant places that benefit the community."



Now + Then's next pop-up is taking place on July 9 and 10 in front of Thunderbird Salvage, a thrift shop at 2441 Frankford Ave. in Kensington. Real Deal Flea runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with over 60 vendors, including TropiPup, an artisanal dog treat baker, and South Philly Savonnerie, which makes high-end soaps and toiletries.

The marketplace is also holding a pop-up on Aug. 6 at one of the city's biggest events this season, Oval XP. From 12 to 6 p.m. at Eakins Oval on the Ben Franklin Parkway, over 100 vendors will gather in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the largest market of the summer.

Each of Now + Then's events are free to attend and are family and dog friendly.

Saturday, June 25

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free, food and drink pay-as-you-go

The Block at SoNo



456 N 5th St.

