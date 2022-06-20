Trenton Circus Squad to teach children how to do aerials, acrobatics and tight wire acts in Camden

Trenton Circus Squad is set to embark on its annual residency at Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden this July. The nonprofit organization uses circus acts to teach children lessons in cooperation, community service and persistence.

At each show, Youth Squad members perform acrobatics, high-wire walking, and unicycle stunts. They also teach children circus acts like aerials, tight wire, juggling, group pyramids, acrobatics and clowning.

This year's residency will feature a new Big Top Tent with a 28-meter canopy and bleacher section that can seat 350 people. Concessions, like cotton candy and popcorn, will be sold.

TCS will hold seven free shows from July 1-4, and three paid shows on July 8-9. Each show lasts 90 minutes and includes up to 100 children. Here is the schedule:

Paid Shows

Friday, July 1: 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 2: 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 3: 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Monday, July 4: 4 p.m., 7 p.m.



Free Shows

Friday, July 8: 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 9: 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

The paid shows, which cost $15, serve as fundraisers. Tickets can be purchased online in advance. Proceeds will support TCS' youth programming, equipment, stipends for Youth Squad members and salaries for coaches and crews.

Courtesy of/Trenton Circus Squad Trenton Circus Squad's youth workshops allow children to learn the basics of circus arts, including aerials, juggling, clowning, group pyramids and acrobatics.

TCS tours New Jersey each year, expanding its community engagement to children throughout the state. For the duration of the tour, Rutgers University-Camden is providing on-site housing for Youth Squad members.

"Camden Community Partnership is thrilled to welcome TCS back to Camden for the fifth time to engage youth and delight audiences under a brightly colored Big Top Tent during Camden County's Freedom Festival," said Dana Redd, board chair of CCP. "TCS has engaged thousands of Camden families over the years via fun-filled performances and interactive workshops that bring people together from all walks of life. The park and the free circus programming represent our shared commitment to providing safe access to Camden's parks and open spaces for all residents."

Courtesy of/Trenton Circus Squad Trenton Circus Squad Youth Squad members will receive on-campus housing at Rutgers University-Camden for the duration of the 'Big Top Tour.'

TCS is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of America, the Neighborhood Center, and the Urban Promise to provide free circus workshops for kids.

Other than touring, TCS hosts 12-week, after-school programs throughout New Jersey for children ages 12-18. They attend once per week to learn circus arts and safety skills, and to create performance pieces. The program provides transportation, communal dinners and homework and college prep assistance.

"This is the fifth time Camden County has supported the circus squad's (Camden) residency," Commissioner Jeffrey Nash said. "The sight of their colorful big-top reminds residents and visitors to the city that Camden parks are a great place to experience family-friendly programming, and we are proud to be a part of this growing Fourth of July tradition."

Additional information about TCS programming is available on its website.

July 1-4, 8-9

Times vary | Free and $15 shows

Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park

801 Delaware Ave., Camden, NJ 08102