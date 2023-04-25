More News:

April 25, 2023

Playland's Castaway Cove seeks to build new roller coaster

The Ocean City amusement park's iconic pirate ship entrance will also be rebuilt after it was destroyed in a fire two years ago

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City is pictured above on March 30, 2021. Two months earlier, a fire destroyed the iconic pirate ship at the entrance and the amusement park's arcade.

The boardwalk in Ocean City could be getting another roller coaster at Playland's Castaway Cove, the pirate-themed amusement park with thrill rides, go karts and mini golf.

For more than 60 years, the park's wooden pirate ship facade had stood out on the boardwalk between 10th and 11th streets. The ship — along with the pirate holding a parrot — was destroyed in a fire in January 2021. The arcade was consumed by flames and neighboring businesses also sustained damage in the blaze, which was found to be accidental and caused by an electrical source. 

The fire forced Playland's Castaway Cove to close for nearly two months, but the park has been open the last two summers without its arcade and the iconic entrance.

The owners of the amusement park are now looking toward its future with a proposal for a new roller coaster and a rebuilt pirate ship above a new arcade at the entrance, OCNJ Daily reported.

Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland's Castaway Cove, said he envisions a family-friendly roller coaster to add to the other three at the park. The tallest of the existing rides is GaleForce, which climbs 125 feet and launches at 64 mph. The two smaller coasters are Wild Waves and Whirlwind, which are more family-friendly.

The roller coaster proposal will need approval from Ocean City's zoning board. Hartley explained that the new structures require a height variance. The roller coaster is in what he called a "gray area" because rides do not typically have height restrictions, but the plan also calls for a control room for the new ride on top of the existing building in the front.

If the zoning board doesn't grant the variance, the new ride may need to be scrapped.

Construction of the other additions will likely mean that guests will use an alternate entrance, via neighboring Jilly's Candy Factory, to get into the amusement park this summer.

Despite the uncertainty about the roller coaster, Hartley said the new pirate ship will be better and more elaborate than the one lost in the fire.

Playland's Castaway Cove sells tickets for admission to its rides and other amenities. The tickets do not expire and can be purchased in various packages. The park also takes reservations for birthday party packages, which can include add-ons for pizza and birthday cakes.

