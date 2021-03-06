Ocean City's Playland's Castaway Cove, damaged by fire in January, plans to reopen this month

The owners of Playland's Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk say the amusement park will reopen later this month, less than two 60 days after a four-alarm fire torched the attraction's arcade and several adjacent businesses.

The plan is to reopen is March 27.

The fire took place Jan. 30, and Castaway Cove, located just south of 10th Street has remained closed since.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental by investigators and blamed on an "undetermined electrical source."