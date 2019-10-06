More News:

October 06, 2019

One man dead after a home invasion in Kensington went awry

Two suspects were arrested after allegedly breaking into a home in North Philadelphia and killing a 52-year-old man

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Home invasion Kensington murder Kat Wilcox/Pexels

Two suspects were arrested on Saturday after allegedly breaking into a home in Kensington. The two men reportedly tied up a 52-year-old man, and then shot him in the back of the head. The two suspects kidnapped two women from the home before attempting to break into another home in North Philadelphia.

Two men were arrested after allegedly shooting one man in the back of the head during a home invasion in Kensington, officials said. 

Two armed men entered a home on the 2100 block of N. 19th St. on Saturday just before 11 p.m looking for money, police said. They found two men and two women in a back bedroom. They then tied up a 52-year-old man and shot him in the back of the head, police said.  

The man was shot after the two armed men did not find money in the house, police told 6ABC. 

The men took the two women and a pair of pants that belonged to the second man in the home before fleeing the scene. The suspects then tried to break into another home on the 1700 block of Diamond St., police said. 

The two men fired a shot at the man who answered the door. He was able to get away and alert police officers of the situation. During this time, the two women were able to free themselves. 

Police arrested the two suspects, aged 28 and 31, in an alley. Police were able to recover the ski mask and clothes used in the robbery around the 1600 block of N. 16th St. The names of the suspects have not been released. 

