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November 10, 2026

Walnut Street will go car-free for the holidays Dec. 6

Open Streets: West Walnut will bring Santa, mini golf and a live ice piano performance to eight Center City blocks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Open Streets
Open Streets Ice Piano Provided Courtesy/Center City District

An ice piano at a previous Open Streets: West Walnut event. The holiday edition will return Dec. 6 with a live performance, Santa and activities along eight Center City blocks.

Holiday shoppers will have more room to roam when Open Streets: West Walnut returns Sunday, Dec. 6, for Center City District’s final edition of 2026.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the pedestrian route will stretch along Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets, connecting shops and restaurants with activities along the way.

Santa will appear from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by holiday carolers from 1 to 2 p.m. An ice piano installation by Ice Sculpture Philly will be on display from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., when a live performance will begin.

Open Streets Holiday EditionProvided Courtesy/Center City District

Shoppers walk past holiday decorations during a previous Open Streets: West Walnut event. The program will return Dec. 6, closing eight Center City blocks to cars for shopping, live entertainment and family activities.


Mini golf will be available all day, and Philly Girls Jump will offer Double Dutch lessons from 2 to 3 p.m.

Select intersections will remain open to traffic. The event will take place rain or shine, though severe weather could prompt cancellation.

Open Streets: West Walnut

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets, Philadelphia
Activities: Santa, holiday carolers, mini golf, an ice piano performance and Double Dutch lessons
Information: Center City District

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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