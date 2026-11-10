Walnut Street will go car-free for the holidays Dec. 6

Holiday shoppers will have more room to roam when Open Streets: West Walnut returns Sunday, Dec. 6, for Center City District’s final edition of 2026.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the pedestrian route will stretch along Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets, connecting shops and restaurants with activities along the way.

Santa will appear from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by holiday carolers from 1 to 2 p.m. An ice piano installation by Ice Sculpture Philly will be on display from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., when a live performance will begin.

Provided Courtesy/Center City District Shoppers walk past holiday decorations during a previous Open Streets: West Walnut event. The program will return Dec. 6, closing eight Center City blocks to cars for shopping, live entertainment and family activities.

Mini golf will be available all day, and Philly Girls Jump will offer Double Dutch lessons from 2 to 3 p.m.

Select intersections will remain open to traffic. The event will take place rain or shine, though severe weather could prompt cancellation.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets, Philadelphia

Activities: Santa, holiday carolers, mini golf, an ice piano performance and Double Dutch lessons

Information: Center City District

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