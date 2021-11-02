More News:

November 02, 2021

Delco pharmacist accused of trading painkillers for sexual favors

Martin Brian, 81, used his business in Media as a front to exchange oxycodone and fentanyl for sex acts, prosecutors said

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drugs
Delco Pharmacist Charged Street View/Google

Murray-Overhill Pharmacy, formerly located on State St. in Media, Delaware County, ceased operations in June amid a DEA investigation of unusual prescription drug activity. Martin Brian, the pharmacy's owner and operator, has been charged with allegedly giving women prescription drugs in return for sexual favors.

An 81-year-old pharmacist in Media is facing criminal charges for allegedly distributing opioid painkillers and other drugs to women in return for sexual favors, Delaware County prosecutors said.

Martin Brian, the owner of the Murray-Hill Pharmacy on State Street, was charged Monday with multiple offenses following a DEA investigation that began in April. The pharmacy ceased operations in June.

The Media Borough Police Department received an anonymous tip on April 18 concerning two unconscious people who were found inside a parked car behind the pharmacy. When officers responded to the scene, a woman emerged from the pharmacy and quickly returned inside to inform Brian that police had arrived, according to investigators.

Brian then came out and allegedly asked the officers if everything was all right, prosecutors said.

When police separately questioned Brian and the woman, investigators noted inconsistencies in the information they each shared. A search warrant on the woman's phone subsequently revealed multiple text messages between the two, including instructions on how to respond to police questioning, investigators said.

The DEA became involved in the investigation in the ensuing days, conducting an audit of the pharmacy's inventory over a five-year period. A comparison between Murray-Overhill Pharmacy and surrounding pharmacies found the business was allegedly the largest purchaser of oxycodone, fentanyl and related drugs in the ZIP code.

The woman allegedly had been meeting Brian on a weekly basis to exchange sex acts for money and drugs, including oxycodone, fentanyl and Xanax, the DEA found. Further investigation led to a second woman who told authorities she had been providing sexual favors to Brian multiple times per week in exchange for oxycodone, which she sold to obtain heroin.

Martin Brian MugshotSource/Delaware County D.A.'s Office

Martin Brian

Search warrants executed at Brian's home and at the pharmacy led to the discovery of approximately $50,000 in cash inside a drawer, police said. Authorities also found information that enabled them to locate other women who allegedly had received drugs in exchange for sexual favors.

"An octogenarian pharmacist – whose profession is dedicated to serving the health needs of the community with honesty and integrity – traded drugs for sexual favors," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "In doing so, he allowed his need for sexual gratification to override any sense of personal or professional responsibility to the community. His actions risked the life of every individual receiving these illicitly obtained drugs.

"While hardworking pharmacists all over Delaware County are making the overdose-reversing medication Narcan available, this defendant chose instead to actively contribute to the scourge of addiction that families in our county grapple with every day," Stollsteimer continued.

Brian is charged with multiple felony drug counts, sexual extortion and related offenses. His pharmacy shut down in June and he turned himself in to authorities on Monday. Bail was set at $250,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drugs Media Pharmacies Crime Opioids Pennsylvania Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NFL

The Indianapolis media is already calling for the Colts to bench Carson Wentz
Carson-Wentz-Colts_110121_usat

Sponsored

"We have a climate emergency"
Limited - Dr. Baumlin for PA - Fracking

Healthy Eating

The spooky and dangerous side of black licorice
Black Licorice Health Effects

2021 Election

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy seeking second term, but is history on Republican Jack Ciattarelli's side?
New Jersey governors race

Health News

FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents
Moderna vaccine adolescents

Holiday

Philadelphia Zoo bringing back LumiNature holiday light display
Philly Zoo LumiNature

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved