PA state police confiscate $25 million in illegal drugs in the third quarter of 2021

October 23, 2021
Pennsylvania State Police recovered more than $25 million in illegal drugs over a three-month period in 2021.
More than $10 million of the collected inventory from July 1 to Sept. 30 were various types of marijuana.
This is a dramatic increase from the amount confiscated in the second quarter of 2021, when nearly $4.8 million worth of marijuana was confiscated by state police.
In the third quarter, liquid marijuana made up $5.2 million of those confiscated, while solid marijuana made up $75,400 worth.
Processed marijuana made up $4.7 million and marijuana plants made up another $83,655, Patch reported.
More than 310 pounds of cocaine totaling $6.8 million was taken in, along with 785 pounds of prescription drugs and other medications were collected in drug take back boxes scattered around the state.
Nearly $3 million worth of Fentanyl was confiscated as well.
In the second quarter of 2021, processed marijuana made up $2.5 million worth of what was confiscated, followed by $1.8 million in solid marijuana and less than $500,000 worth of liquid marijuana.
Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.